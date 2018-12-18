Australia vs India 2018-19: Who said what after Australia defeated India by 146 runs in 2nd Test

Australia emerged victorious by 146 runs

Play on Day 5 at the new Optus stadium in Perth lasted just 90 balls as hosts Australia prised out what remained of Team India's batting lineup from yesterday. In the process, they completed their first Test win after a gap of nearly 10 months.

After setting a target of 287 runs for India, the Kangaroos saw to it that India did not score beyond 140 in their second innings, thus winning the contest by a comfortable margin of 146 runs.

It was a match where Australia outplayed India across almost all departments - with the opening and lower-order batting, and the utilization of pitch conditions while bowling, being the chief points among them. India may also have missed a trick by opting to sideline all spin-options as shown by Australia's Nathan Lyon who picked up match-figures of 8/109, returning with the Man of the Match award as well.

This Aussie win would be regarded as the first-ever Test win at the new Perth stadium, and it has also tied the series 1-1 with two more games to go. The next Test begins at Melbourne on 26 December - in other words, "The Boxing Day" contest, Australia's prime sports action of the summer.

Here's a brief summary of all that has been said about Australia's win (and India's loss) in the encounter at Perth.

Virat Kohli, India captain:

"As a team, I think we played well in patches and that's something that we can hold on and take forward in the next game. Australia played better cricket than us and they deserved to win. Maybe we would have liked 30-40 less to chase.

"Australia got stuck into it for a long period and put up the score on the board. It was really pleasing to see the way our bowlers bowled relentlessly and dominated with the ball in the second innings.

"When we looked at the pitch, we didn't think about the Jadeja option. We thought four quicks would be enough. Nathan Lyon bowled really well. We never thought about the spin option to be honest.

"I am focused on the next game and I hope I can contribute on a winning note. It was a decision made on the field (about his first innings dismissal), it stays there."

Tim Paine, Australia captain:

"It's a big relief because the first Test win has taken a while. Really proud of all our players and all our staff. We have been getting better over the last few months and I think this is a reward and we now shift our focus to the MCG.

"It was a difficult Test, both games were tough. Two really competitive sides and two really good fast bowling attacks. It's been hard work for batsmen and it was a great contest, because the ball was flying through here.

"The roller had a real effect in the morning because it had settled the pitch down but we knew we could open up the game later with our bowlers. It's about being patient in that first session.

"Day 1 was funny. We won the toss and decided to bat. We had our fingers crossed and hoped we played pretty well. Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch getting us to none for 100 was brilliant batting, and probably the difference between the two sides.

"Khawaja has been batting really well for a long time. He is in a really good space. If he keeps batting the way he is right now, I am sure some big runs are going to come.

"It's great to have Lyon in our team. Every team would want to have him in their team. You can throw him the ball in any condition, at any end, any time against any team and he loves bowling to the best players in the world.

"It's a huge honour to captain the Australian side. Now to do it at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test is a special feeling. We all can't wait to get to Melbourne."

Nathan Lyon of Australia, the man-of-the-match:

"It is amazing to play a role in a team victory, and to have the support here in Perth and all around Australia has been fantastic. Thanks for all the support.

"It's pretty fair to say we have been in a drought and to wrap up their tail pretty quickly was special. My role changed a fair bit to a more attacking role in Adelaide to a defending role here.

"Definitely, those two wickets (Virat and Rahane) are special. Virat is the number one player in the world; to compete against him and to be able to take his wicket is pretty special.

"Pant is a wonderful striker of the ball, he's a special talent and it's always a great challenge to bowl to him.

"My brother (Brendan Lyon) has been helping me with the batting. I am not a very good batter, so I am trying to improve a little bit and play my role."

Reactions on Twitter

1. On Australia's win

Michael Vaughan:

Quality performance from Australia this week ... Tim Paine is a very very good leader who deserves all the credit ... India got it wrong at the start with the wrong team .. @imjadeja should have played .. Great Test Match to cover on @FoxCricket .. #AUSvIND #1-1 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 18, 2018

Harsha Bhogle:

I think Australia won this test match with old fashioned stubbornness and grit on the 4th morning from Khawaja and Paine. It's been a good match in all respects for Paine — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2018

Mohandas Menon:

The last Test side to win toss, bat first & lose: West Indies at Hyderabad in Oct 2018

Since then in the last 13 Tests, all sides winning toss and batting first have WON!#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 18, 2018

2. On India's loss

India have huge issues at the top of the order and that often determines which way the team goes. And the tail is way too long. The fears that the bowling would take care of itself but the batting would struggle have come true here. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2018

Very disappointing morning for India. They have been outplayed in this test match and the high of Adelaide is over. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2018

Umesh finishes his match with 2 for 139 (average 69.50) & six runs in two innings. Not only did India probably get it wrong by picking four quicks & no spinner but they picked the wrong fourth quick: Bhuvneshwar's batting & accurate bowling would've been more valuable. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 18, 2018

Since winning the Adelaide Test in December 2003, India have not chased down a target of 200 runs or more outside the subcontinent - lost 15, drawn 6.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 18, 2018

3. On Nathan Lyon

Sachin Tendulkar:

Australia have got a very special spinner in @NathLyon421. He has got terrific variations and uses the pace and bounce from the pitch to extract maximum value. #INDvAUS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2018

Michael Vaughan:

Nathan Lyon is outstanding .... Finger spin is alive and kicking !! #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 17, 2018

Ayaz Memon:

Nathan Lyon MOM on a pitch that was made for fast bowlers. His stock rises. Terrific bowler, in the class of Warne, Kumble and other great spinners in the history of the game — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2018

