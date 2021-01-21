4 reasons why India achieved the unthinkable Down Under

If the 1983 World Cup win inspired the young kids in India to take up cricket as a sport, the historic Test series win that ended at the Gabba will do the same for young kids of this generation.

India won at a venue where Australia have not lost a Test match in 31 years. Under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, an inexperienced Indian side breached the Gabbatoir fortress.

Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rishab Pant starred with the bat to seal the best overseas series win in the history of Indian cricket. It all went down to the 12th over of the mandatory last hour at the end of the day.

The match which started as a Test ended up as a T20 game. And when the left-handed Pant drove the ball through mid-off, all of India would've been on its feet.

India didn't just look good on day 5 of the final Test. Throughout the series, the visitors looked a better side than the home team. In hindsight, apart from the mad one hour at Adelaide, India held the upper hand right through the entire series.

Nobody gave India a chance in the beginning, especially after what transpired in the pink-ball Test. It was grimmer after the captain and best batsman Virat Kohli made himself unavailable.

So how did the unthinkable happen down under?

#4. Team combination and smart leadership

Ravindra Jadeja provided India with great balance

Once Ajinkya Rahane took over captaincy from Kohli, he was keen on playing five full-time bowlers, even at the expense of one extra specialist batsman.

Ravindra Jadeja filled the role of an all-rounder to perfection. His batting has improved to the level that he ca find a place as a specialist batsman in most international sides now. The move enabled India to play two specialist spinners and three quicks.

Ravindra Jadeja was immediately impactful in the second Test at MCG with both bat and ball, which helped India bounce back into the series. Though he was injured and not available for the last Test, Rahane ensured the combination remained the same. He picked off-spinner Washington Sundar to play a similar role. And even that move worked wonders at the Gabba.