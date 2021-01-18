What is the highest successful run chase at The Gabba?

The Gabba Test between India and Australia is going down to the wire. At Tea on Day 4, Australia’s lead stands at 276 and the hosts will look to add more to it when play resumes after rain.

Australia have a formidable record at the Gabba. They haven’t lost a Test there since 1988, and have won 24 out of the 31 Tests played since then.

India have their task cut as they try to win the series decider. Chasing during the 4th innings has never been easy at the Gabba. Australia’s lead is already past the previous highest successful run chase at the venue. The visitors will script history if they chase down Australia’s total.

Let's look at the records for 4th innings totals at the Gabba.

West Indies chased the highest total at the Gabba

Highest successful 4th innings chase at the Gabba: 236 (for 7 wickets) by Aus v WI, 1951.

Highest for a draw: 6-278, Eng, 1962.#AusvWI — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) January 18, 2021

West Indies were the last team to beat Australia at the Gabba in 1988. They also hold the record for the highest successful chase in Brisbane, which came in 1951 when they chased down a target of 236.

West Indies won that game by 6 wickets. Everton Weeks top scored with 70 and Gerry Gomez registered a half-century, scoring 55.

What is the highest 4th innings total at the Gabba?

Highest successful run chase at the Gabba is Australia's 7-236 v WI in 1951 but the highest fourth innings score is Pakistan's 450 in 2016. There have been five scores on 300+ batting last at the Gabba but this isn't your typical pitch... #AUSvIND — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) January 18, 2021

Other teams have scored more than West Indies' 236 in the 4th innings, albeit in unsuccessful chases.

In 2016, Pakistan scored 450 while chasing Australia’s target of 490, as they lost the match by 39 runs. In 2006, England made 360 in their attempt to chase down 648 at the Gabba.

For India, the highest they have scored in a run chase at the Gabba is 355 in 1968. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi’s men lost the game by 39 runs despite a fighting 101 by Motganhalli L. Jaisimha.