Australia vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The fifth warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Australia lock horns with the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Australia are coming off a series loss against India. They lost the first two games of the series but bounced back to win the last game to finish on a high. They have spent a decent amount of time in India and will be familiar with the conditions before the start of the World Cup 2023.

Pat Cummins will be leading the Australian side in the World Cup 2023. Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the tournament in a major blow for them. In his absence, experienced players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell have to step up.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, had to compete in the Qualifiers and finished in the top two to qualify for the main event. The Dutch side arrived in India and had a camp in Alur to get used to the conditions. They even faced Karnataka in a series but didn’t have the best of times as they finished on the losing side.

Wicketkeeper-batter Scott Edwards has been handed the responsibility of leading the Dutch side in the World Cup 2023. The likes of Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe have a decent amount of experience and will play a key role for them in the multi-nation tournament.

Australia vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: Australia vs Netherlands, Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023

Date and Time: September 30 2023, Saturday, 2 pm IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Australia vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the Greenfield International Stadium is a bit slow in nature. The spinners are expected to play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to hold a bit on to the surface. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Australia vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The temperature in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to be in the mid-20s. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Australia vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Australia

Squads

Pat Cummins (c), Steven Smith, Travis Head, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Netherlands

Squads

Scott Edwards (c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Max O’Dowd, Roelof van der Merwe, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

(Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match).

Australia vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Five-time World Cup champions Australia are the outright favorites to come through this clash given their immense experience. They also won their last ODI against India and should be eager to continue the momentum.

Prediction: Australia to win this warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Australia vs Netherlands Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live Streaming: N/A

(Note: The game starts at 2 pm IST but the coverage starts at 12.30 pm IST.)

Poll : David Warner to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes