Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 22 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on Afghanistan. The upcoming match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23.

After starting their campaign with two wins, Pakistan have faced a setback by losing two of their previous matches. They first lost against India in a high-pressure game before leaking too many runs against Australia in Bengaluru.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are all but out of the World Cup. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with just one win in four matches. However, their only win, which came against defending champions England, might just prove to be their source of motivation.

Before the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 22, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, Monday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

A general view of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai [Getty Images]

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is known for providing assistance to slow bowlers and spinners. This might be the case once again in the Pakistan vs. Afghanistan match. The venue has already hosted three 2023 ODI World Cup matches thus far. Due to this, the wicket might not be as fresh as it was during the start of the tournament.

We have not seen many high-scoring matches at the venue, with the average first-innings total here being 234.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Expect another hot day in Chennai. While there has been occasional rain in some parts of northern India, Chennai is expected to witness clear skies with a peak temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius and lowering to around 29 degrees Celsius towards the evening.

The humidity is expected to rise to around 55% towards the evening. Due to the warmth conditions in Chennai, the team winning the toss might want to bat first and not field in the first half of the match.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Pakistan Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Mohammed Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Pakistan players hugging Shaheen Afridi [Getty Images]

With the surface in Chennai likely to offer turn and bounce, the Afganistan spinners might just have their noses in front. However, Pakistan are not a non-subcontinent team and have a capable set of batters to tackle the testing conditions.

In fact, on the batting front, the Men in Green are way ahead of the Afghans, which just might prove to be the difference on Monday. Moreover, Pakistan are yet to lose an ODI against Afghanistan.

With the Babar Azam-led unit in desperate need of a win, their unbeaten streak against their Asian rivals might get extended in Chennai.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).