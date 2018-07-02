Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look to thrash beleaguered Aussie team

Preet Amrit Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
148   //    02 Jul 2018, 00:06 IST

CRICKET-ZIM-PAK
Pakistan Cricket Team

Australia are set to take on the world No. 1 T20 side Pakistan, in the second fixture of T20I tri-series on Monday, July 2 at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan have won their last eight T20 matches following the win against Zimbabwe in the first match. Their spinners came to the fore at Harare as they thrashed the hosts by 74 runs in the first T20I.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who took 1/29, will once again be the go-to man for Pakistan against the Aussies, while Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Hafeez and Hasan Ali all picked up two wickets each. Fakhar Zaman top-scored for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in the opening game, hitting 61 from 40 balls. After his dismissal, Asif Ali then came in and bludgeoned four sixes in a 21-ball 41-not out.

Expected Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Hadan Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

2018 International Twenty20 Cricket England v Australia Jun 27th
Australia Cricket Team

Australia have won four out of their previous five T20I matches, claiming the T20 Tri-Series trophy in January against England and New Zealand without losing a game. But the defeat to England in their most recent T20 match at Edgbaston, after a miserable ODI series have changed prospects.

Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short's opening partnership will be key for Australia. Finch gave a timely reminder of his power-hitting, with a blistering 84 from 41 balls against England. While in the bowling department, Andrew Tye was in great form with the ball in the IPL, claiming the Purple Cap after taking 24 wickets in 14 matches, and Mitchell Swepson provided a rare bowling highlight for Australia at Edgbaston as he returned with figures of 2/37, including the wickets of Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan.

Expected Squad: Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Billy Stanlake, Khud Richardson, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson.

Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Aaron Finch
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I preview: Hosts up against...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Pakistan are the favorites to win the T20...
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for from the tri-series in Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Pakistan name strong group for Zimbabwe tour
RELATED STORY
Pakistan beats Zimbabwe in tri-series opener
RELATED STORY
No fielding coach for Pakistan in Zimbabwe tour, Berry to...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan ease past depleted Zimbabwe in T20 opener
RELATED STORY
5 memorable Indian ODI performances in Australia over the...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers whose 'bad boy' image kept them out of the team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Match 1 | Today
PAK 182/4 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 108/10 (17.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 74 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
Match 3 | Tue, 03 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Match 4 | Wed, 04 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
ZIM VS PAK preview
Match 5 | Thu, 05 Jul, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Fri, 06 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Final | Sun, 08 Jul, 08:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us