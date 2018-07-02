Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look to thrash beleaguered Aussie team

Pakistan Cricket Team

Australia are set to take on the world No. 1 T20 side Pakistan, in the second fixture of T20I tri-series on Monday, July 2 at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan have won their last eight T20 matches following the win against Zimbabwe in the first match. Their spinners came to the fore at Harare as they thrashed the hosts by 74 runs in the first T20I.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who took 1/29, will once again be the go-to man for Pakistan against the Aussies, while Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Hafeez and Hasan Ali all picked up two wickets each. Fakhar Zaman top-scored for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in the opening game, hitting 61 from 40 balls. After his dismissal, Asif Ali then came in and bludgeoned four sixes in a 21-ball 41-not out.

Expected Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Hadan Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Australia Cricket Team

Australia have won four out of their previous five T20I matches, claiming the T20 Tri-Series trophy in January against England and New Zealand without losing a game. But the defeat to England in their most recent T20 match at Edgbaston, after a miserable ODI series have changed prospects.

Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short's opening partnership will be key for Australia. Finch gave a timely reminder of his power-hitting, with a blistering 84 from 41 balls against England. While in the bowling department, Andrew Tye was in great form with the ball in the IPL, claiming the Purple Cap after taking 24 wickets in 14 matches, and Mitchell Swepson provided a rare bowling highlight for Australia at Edgbaston as he returned with figures of 2/37, including the wickets of Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan.

Expected Squad: Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Billy Stanlake, Khud Richardson, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson.