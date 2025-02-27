Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch history and ODI records

Two Asian teams, Pakistan and Bangladesh, are set to cross swords in what will be the last 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match at the Rawalpindi Stadium. This Group A clash will be played on Thursday, February 27.

The two sides have already been knocked out of the competition, with India and New Zealand confirming their semifinal berth from this group. However, there would be pride to play for, especially for Pakistan, who would like to give something to the local fans. For the unversed, Pakistan are hosting an ICC event for the first time in the last 29 years.

Before the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match gets underway, here's a glance at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium's pitch history.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi ODI records

Rawalpindi isn't the most batting-friendly pitch. While the boundaries are quite short, it offers something for the pacers. Here are some important stats from the previous ODIs hosted by Rawalpindi.

ODI matches played: 27

Won by teams batting first: 12

Won by teams batting second: 15

Highest team total: 188* - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs UAE, 1996

Lowest team total: 5/20 - Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) vs England, 2000

Highest team total: 337/3 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2023

Lowest team total: 104 - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2004

Highest successful run-chase: 337/3 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2023

Average first innings score: 218.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch report

The surface in Rawalpindi will get conducive to stroke play as the match progresses. However, the best time to bowl would be with the new ball, with which the pacers could create havoc.

Having said that, there are high chances of rain during the match hours. The last match here between Australia and South Africa was entirely washed out due to persistent rain.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi last ODI

The previous match in Rawalpindi was supposed to be a heavyweight clash between Australia and South Africa from Group B. However, it was abandoned due to rain. Thus, the last played clash here was between New Zealand and Bangladesh, where Rachin Ravindra's superb hundred took the Kiwis over the line.

With a four-wicket haul, spinner Michael Bracewell starred for the Kiwis in limiting Bangladesh to 236/9. Then, the Bangladeshi pacers created trouble but Rachin Ravindra's century (112) helped New Zealand win, reaching 240/5 in 46.1 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 236/9 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Michael Bracewell 4/26) lost to New Zealand 240/5 (Rachin Ravindra 112, Taskin Ahmed 1/28) by 5 wickets.

