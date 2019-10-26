Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019: Andrew Tye ruled out of T20I series with elbow injury, Sean Abbott named as replacement

Andrew Tye

Australia's right-arm fast bowler Andrew Tye has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka because of an elbow injury. Cricket Australia has announced that Sean Abbott will replace Tye in the upcoming three-match series.

According to cricket.com.au, the Western Australia-based fast bowler had injured his right elbow in the initial phase of the team's practice session on Friday (25 October).This last-minute injury has forced the officials to draft New South Wales' pace bowler Abbott in the T20I squad. Abbott will now join forces with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson in the Australian fast bowling attack.

A call-up to Australia's T20I squad means Sean Abbott could play his first international in more than five years, reports @ARamseyCricket: https://t.co/scydGCgTYh #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/LbbS3D1m4n — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 26, 2019

Talking about the fitness of the Aussie players, Aaron Finch has been declared fit to take part in the first T20I. The Australian captain had suffered a side strain during the Sheffield Shield but, it has been confirmed that he has overcome his injury.

Things you need to know about Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott.

The 27-year-old fast bowler from New South Wales, Sean Abbott, has played one ODI and three T20Is for Australia with his last international appearance coming during the T20I series against South Africa in 2014. Abbott had been in the news for hurting the late Phil Hughes with a lethal bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match in 2014.

He has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament, the fast bowler has picked eight wickets in two matches. Hence, he is in line to play his first international match for Australia in five years.

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019 updated squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.