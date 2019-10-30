Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019 | Hosts take series after comprehensive win in second T20I

David Warner and Steve Smith ensured Australia coasted to a win over Sri Lanka.

Australia continued its dominance from the first T20I over the visiting Sri Lankan team, romping to a comprehensive win by a nine wicket-margin with 42 balls remaining to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka started poorly as they lost their opening wicket of Kusal Mendis after putting up only five runs on the board. Avishka Fernando then staged two 24-run partnerships with Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Perera to help Sri Lanka try and reach a commendable total. The Lankans managed only 117 runs in the end.

Kusal Perera looked good for his 19 ball-27 that also included a huge six. The Lankans side looked good in patches but had no answers to the Australian bowlers' immaculate display of T20 bowling. All bowlers claimed two wickets each except Kane Richardson.

Billy Stanlake, drafted into the side in place of Mitchell Starc, bowled fast and took two wickets for 23 runs. Spinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa put a lid on scoring opportunities in the middle part of the innings and gave only 47 runs in total in their eight overs, claiming four wickets between them in the process.

In reply, Australia got off to a bad start when captain Aaron Finch was caught down the leg side on the third ball of the Lasith Malinga's first over by Kusal Perera. However, star of the first match, David Warner staged an impressive 117-run second-wicket partnership with Steve Smith to script an easy series victory for the hosts.

Unlike the last game, Steve Smith was sent at number three position instead of Glenn Maxwell after the loss of an early wicket to calm down proceedings and see out the new ball.

Sri Lanka were overshadowed in the first game by 134 runs as well. Opener David Warner’s maiden T20I ton had helped Australia go one-up in the three-match series with the last game scheduled to be played on November 1st at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.