Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019: Prime Minister Scott Morrison turns water boy for PM XI in practice match

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 40 // 24 Oct 2019, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, shook the entire cricket universe by playing the role of a water boy during the practice game between Australian Prime Minister's XI and Sri Lanka. This match served the purpose of a warm-up match for Sri Lanka ahead of their three-match T20I series against Australia.

This incident took place during the 16th over of the Sri Lankan innings. The visiting side were struggling at 110-6 when the Australian Prime Minister appeared on the ground and greeted his nation’s stars, Chris Lynn and Jason Sangha. He showed up in a formal dress and was wearing a white shirt and black trousers along with a green tie. Besides, he had the Australian T20I cap on his head as well.

This is not the first time that Morrison has shown his feelings for the sport of cricket as earlier this year, he had come out in support of Steve Smith after the English fans booed him during Ashes 2019.

The Sri Lankan fans would not be too pumped up for the upcoming series after the practice match as the Prime Minister’s XI defeated their team in it. The Niroshan Dickwella-led side scored only 131 runs in their quota of 20 overs after winning the toss. The top scorer from their side was Oshada Fernando who aggregated 38 runs and hit three fours and two sixes. Daniel Christian and Djali Bloomfield were the stars for Australia’s as they picked two wickets each.

The Prime Minister's XI have restricted Sri Lanka to 8-132 from the 20 overs.



Who will come out on top? Watch the run chase on @FoxCricket, @kayosports or in the match centre: https://t.co/XRCwkzdEt8 #PMXIvSL pic.twitter.com/GyvVDXKwGj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 24, 2019

Even though the target seemed easy, the chase proved to be a tricky one for the Australian team as Lakshan Sandakan picked up three wickets in his spell. However, the Prime Minister’s XI got over the line thanks to Harry Nielsen’s brilliant knock of 79 runs. Daniel Christian was the only other batsman who managed to reach double figures and the Australian Prime Minister's XI won the match by one wicket with one ball to spare.

Harry Nielsen is the player of the match for his career-high 79 (50) with the bat and three catches behind the stumps. #PMXIvSL | @WoodsideEnergy pic.twitter.com/rh0imJWk86 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 24, 2019