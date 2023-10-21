Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

After their stunning victory against South Africa, the Netherlands are set to meet Sri Lanka in Match 19 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, October 21.

The Dutch side made a statement that they are not pushovers when they vanquished the South African side in Dharamsala. The Scott Edwards-led side will be adamant to continue their form when they lock horns with Sri Lanka as well.

Unfortunately for them, Sri Lanka have not looked like a team that enjoyed a 13-game unbeaten streak prior to the World Cup. They have endured defeats in each of their three games thus far and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Before the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Match 19, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, Saturday; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

A general view of the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow [Getty Images]

The upcoming game will be the third 2023 ODI World Cup match in Lucknow. Hence, there might be some slowness in the pitch. However, it will not be a rank-turner like we saw in the IPL 2023 games.

The best phase to bat will certainly be within the powerplay as once the game progresses, bowlers will find some grip off the deck.

The average total in the first innings across six ODIs has been 208.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

With the game scheduled to be started in the morning, there will be some kind of a warm weather throughout the match. The temperature will hover around 27-32 degrees Celsius.

It is unlikely to rain with no cloud cover to provide respite. The humidity is expected to be around 65-70 per cent.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Netherlands Probable XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madhushanka

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera will be the key for Sri Lanka [Getty Images]

After getting beaten by the hands of South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia, Sri Lanka will be desperate for a win in their upcoming game.

However, it won't be as easy as some might think. They need to be at the top of their game in order to earn two points against the Netherlands, whose confidence will be skyhigh following their 38-run win in the previous game.

With a couple of capable spinners in their ranks and having already played one game already at the venue, Sri Lanka would feel that their side would be better suited to play in Lucknow.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win against the Netherlands in today's World Cup match

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).