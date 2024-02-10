Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I of the three-match series between Australia and West Indies will be played on Sunday, February 11. The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will be hosting this encounter, with Australia leading the series by a 1-0 margin.

The opening game at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart was a high-scoring affair, with the hosts emerging victorious. After being asked to bat first, Australia posted a mammoth 213 on the board, thanks to a 36-ball 70 from David Warner and a 17-ball 37* cameo from Tim David.

The Windies bowlers picked up seven wickets in total but conceded too many runs. Andre Russell grabbed three scalps but was on the expensive side.

In reply, Brandon King (53) and Johnson Charles (42) gave West Indies a solid start but the other batters faltered. Jason Holder tried hard and scored 34* off 15 balls but it wasn’t enough as the visitors fell short by 11 runs.

Adam Zampa was the pick of the Australian bowlers for Australia, registering figures of 3/26 to help his side defend the total successfully and get an early lead in the series.

Australia will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum and take an unassailable lead in the series. The Windies, meanwhile, will be hoping to keep the series alive by bouncing back on Sunday in Adelaide.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

Date and Time: February 11, 2023, Sunday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and the West Indies have met 20 times in the shortest format so far. It’s perfectly balanced right now as both sides have won 10 games each.

Matches played: 20

Australia won: 10

West Indies won: 10

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval offers a lovely pitch to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can cash in after spending some time in the middle. Anything in the slot and the ball disappears into the stands. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling here at this venue.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Adelaide on Sunday is expected to range between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XIs

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff/Spencer Johnson, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies

Probable XI

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

In a high-scoring affair on Friday, Australia emerged victorious to get an early lead in the series. While the Aussies will be looking to wrap up the series on Sunday itself, West Indies will be keen to level the scoreline.

Australia have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

