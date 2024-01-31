Australia vs West Indies ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the conclusion of the thrilling Test series, Australia and West Indies will square off in a three-match ODI series, starting on Friday, February 2.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the first ODI while the Sydney Cricket Ground is set to host the second ODI. The third and final ODI will be hosted by the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Steve Smith is all set to lead the Australian ODI side in Pat Cummins’ absence, with Travis Head named as his deputy. BBL star players Jake Fraser McGurk and Xavier Bartlett have received their maiden international call-ups while Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson have been ruled out of the series. Will Sutherland has stepped in for the injured Nathan Ellis in the squad.

Meanwhile, the Windies will be led by Shai Hope, with Alzarri Joseph named as his deputy. The 15-member squad features two uncapped players -- the Grenadian batter, Teddy Bishop, and Tevin Imlach, the Guyanese keeper-batter.

Justin Greaves, who missed out on the Super 50 Cup due to a hamstring injury, makes a comeback to the ODI setup. Hayden Walsh Jr and Kavem Hodge are also set to make their return to the squad.

Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, and Yannic Cariah are the four players missing out on the squad. Notably, King and Rutherford are allowed to take up T20 franchise contracts.

Australia vs West Indies ODI Series 2024: Head-to-Head records

Australia and West Indies have met on 143 occasions, with the former winning 76. Windies have won 61 while three ended in a tie and another three ended without a result.

Australia won the last three-match ODI series (2-1) against the visitors in July 2021.

Matches played: 143

Australia won: 76

West Indies won: 61

Tie: 3

No result: 3

Australia vs West Indies ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, February 2

1st ODI - Australia vs West Indies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 9:00 am

Sunday, February 4

2nd ODI - Australia vs West Indies, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 9:00 am

Tuesday, February 6

3rd ODI - Australia vs West Indies, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 9:00 am

Australia vs West Indies ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Disney+Hotstar app and website will live stream the Australia vs West Indies ODI series 2024. The Star Sports Network will live telecast the series for fans in India.

India: Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports, Channel 7

Australia vs West Indies ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Australia

Steven Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa, Will Sutherland

West Indies

Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaz, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

