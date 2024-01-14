Australia vs West Indies Test Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Australia will host West Indies for a two-match Test series, starting on January 17, Wednesday. The first Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval and the Gabba in Brisbane will host the second Test.

Matt Renshaw returns to the Australian Test squad to replace the retired David Warner. He was picked ahead of Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft for the opening slot.

Interestingly, Steve Smith is set to take up a new role, joining Usman Khawaja as the second opener. Cameron Green is also expected to make it to the playing XI with Renshaw on the bench.

Green will bat at No. 4 after an impressive domestic season at the position. Mitchell Marsh replaced him during the 2023 Ashes but Green will now be batting alongside the former in the West Indies Test series.

On the other hand, West Indies have also named a new-look 15-man squad for the Test series. Notably, the Caribbean side are touring Australia with seven uncapped players in their squad. Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the inexperienced Test unit in both games.

Batter Zachary McCaskie, keeper Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair, and pacers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph are the seven new faces in the West Indies Test squad.

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers will miss the two-match Test series due to T20 engagements. At the same time, Jayden Seales, who is suffering from a shoulder injury, is also a notable absentee.

Australia vs West Indies Test Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

January 17 to 21

1st Test - Australia vs West Indies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 5am

January 25 to 29

2nd Test - Australia vs West Indies, The Gabba, Brisbane, 9.30am

Australia vs West Indies Test Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Australia vs West Indies Test series will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network for fans in India.

India: Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports, Channel 7

Australia vs West Indies Test Series 2024: Full Squads

Australia

Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach (wk), Akeem Jordan, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair

