Stats: Australia vs West Indies in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

West Indies were the only team to defeat Australia in the 2013 Women's World Cup. Unfortunately, this would be their only win against the Aussies at the tournament.

This was also the tournament where they reached their first World Cup final but were defeated by the Aussies. Australia currently lead the West Indies 5-1 head-to-head in the World Cup.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

Key stats from Australia vs West Indies matches at the World Cup

259/7 by Australia in 2013 is the highest team total.

131/8 by West Indies in 1993 is the lowest team total.

162 runs scored by Deandra Dottin of West Indies is the most number of runs scored by a player.

107* by Nicole Bolton of Australia in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player. It is also the only century to be scored in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

9 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Six of these were scored by Australia and three by West Indies.

2 half-centuries scored by Deandra Dottin is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

8 wickets taken by Ellyse Perry of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

4/4 by Bronwyn Calver of Australia in 1993 is the best bowling performance by a player.

3 dismissals by Stephanie Power of West Indies and Jodie Fields of Australia each is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

3 is the most number of catches taken by a player. This was achieved by multiple players.

2 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings. This was achieved by multiple players.

