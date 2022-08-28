Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Australia and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday, August 28, at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville, Australia.

Australia last played an ODI series back in June 2022 against Sri Lanka when they lost the series 2-3 to the Island nation. Aaron Finch missed out on that series and will be back to lead the side in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. With a lot of star players available, the Aussies will enter the series as strong favorites.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will enter the three-match ODI series on the back of a 0-3 series defeat against India. Earlier, Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in a three-match ODI series and will be hoping to replicate similar form going into the series against Australia.

Head-to-head record: Australia vs Zimbabwe in ODIs

The two sides have met in 30 ODIs so far, with Australia winning 27 and Zimbabwe emerging victorious on two occasions. One game ended without a result.

Interestingly, the two sides last met in August 2014 in a tri-series. Australia are hosting Zimbabwe for the first time since January 2004.

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

August 28, Sunday

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, 5.10 am

August 31, Wednesday

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, 5.10 am

September 3, Saturday

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, 5.10 am

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Series:

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo

India: FanCode

Canada: ICC.tv

UK: BT Sport

South Africa: SuperSport

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

