Australia whitewash Pakistan with a thrilling 20-run win in the 5th ODI 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
43   //    01 Apr 2019, 02:13 IST

Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja

Australia defeated Pakistan by 20 runs in the fifth and final One Day International played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Imad Wasim won the toss and decided to field first. Australian openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja continued their superb form in the ODI series. At the end of 10 overs, Australia were 57 for 0.

After the power play overs, Australian openers continued to take on the Pakistan bowlers. Khawaja reached his fifty off 48 balls while Finch completed his fifty off 61 balls. Usman Shinwari got the breakthrough as he dismissed Finch for 53 runs. Khawaja and Finch added 134 runs for the opening wicket.

Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh continued their positive intent putting pressure on Pakistan bowlers. Both batsmen showed their class and added 80 runs for the 2nd wicket. Khawaja was dismissed for 98 runs.

Glenn Maxwell came to the crease and smashed Pakistan bowlers all around the park. Marsh reached his fifty off 53 balls while Maxwell scored his fifty off just 26 balls. Shaun Marsh was dismissed for 61.

Maxwell scored a quickfire 70 off 33 balls. Australia posted a massive total of 327 for 7 in 50 overs. For Pakistan, Usman Shinwari was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 49.

Chasing the target of 328 runs to win, Jason Behrendorff got Australia off to a great start by dismissing Abid Ali in the very first over. Haris Sohail and Shan Masood steadied the innings for Pakistan with some great stroke play. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan were 55 for 1.

After the power play overs, Harris Sohail and Masood continued to play with aggressive intent. Haris Sohail reached his fifty off 46 balls while Shan Masood reached his fifty off 52 balls. Adam Zampa struck to dismiss Masood for 50 runs. Haris Sohail and Masood added 109 runs for the second wicket.

Rizwan failed to make an impact. Umar Akmal and Haris Sohail played well together to give Pakistan some hope of winning the match. Sohail reached his century off 103 balls and added 102 runs for the fourth wicket with Umar Akmal. Nathan Lyon dismissed Umar Akmal for 43 runs while Kane Richardson got the wicket of Haris Sohail for 130 runs.

Though Imad Wasin tried his best, Pakistan fell short by 20 runs in the end. Australia won the series 5-0.

Brief scores: Australia 327 for 7 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 98, Glenn Maxwell 70, Usman Shinwari 4/49, Junaid Khan 3/73) beat Pakistan 307 for 7 in 50 overs (Haris Sohail 130, Shan Masood 50, Imad Wasim 50*, Jason Behrendorff 3/63, Lyon 1/50) by 20 runs.

Pavan Suresh
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
1st ODI | Fri, 22 Mar
PAK 280/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 281/2 (49.0 ov)
Australia won by 8 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 24 Mar
PAK 284/7 (50.0 ov)
AUS 285/2 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 8 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 27 Mar
AUS 266/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 186/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 80 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
4th ODI | Fri, 29 Mar
AUS 277/7 (50.0 ov)
PAK 271/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 6 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
5th ODI | Today
AUS 327/7 (50.0 ov)
PAK 307/7 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 20 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
