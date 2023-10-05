Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The opening game of the three-match ODI series between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on October 8.

The action shifts to the 50-over format of the game after an enthralling T20I series, which hosts Australia clinched 2-1. They scripted a dominating eight-wicket win in the first game to take an early lead.

However, West Indies bounced back with a spectacular seven-wicket triumph in the second match to take the series to the decider. The final game was played at the Allan Border Field, where Australia registered a 47-run victory to win the series.

Hayley Matthews displayed phenomenal form with the bat, scoring 310 runs from three games. She also picked up four wickets and will be keen to continue her fine show in the ODI series.

Tahlia McGrath (129) and Ellyse Perry (110) were the top scorers for the hosts. With some quality cricket being played in the T20Is, one can certainly expect a cracking One-Day series to follow.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 1st ODI, West Indies Women tour of Australia 2023

Date and Time: October 8, 2023, Sunday, 5:05 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field is expected to offer a batting-friendly surface. However, the pitch will also assist pacers and spinners, making it an even contest. Chasing will be the preferred choice at this venue.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Weather Forecast

The conditions are expected to be clear with the temperature expected to hover around 20.9 degrees Celsius and humidity of 81%.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Probable XIs

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen / Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Match Prediction

Both sides put up a brilliant display in the T20I series. Australia Women, having won the series, come into the ODIs with momentum on their side. They will be keen to carry forward the same.

Having played and won the final T20I at the same venue, Australia Women start with an edge in this encounter.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this contest.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar