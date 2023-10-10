Australia Women vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women host West Indies Women in the second fixture of the three-match ODI series on 12 October. The Junction Oval in Melbourne will play host to this encounter.

The hosts scripted a dominating and comprehensive victory in the opening game to go 1-0 up in the series. Batting first, West Indies Women were skittled out for a paltry total of 83. Aaliyah Alleyne, with 35, was the only batter who showed intent at the crease.

Australia’s bowlers were top-notch, wreaking absolute havoc with the ball. Kim Garth was the pick of the lot with three scalps while Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

The Southern Stars’ batters made light work of a relatively easy chase. Skipper Alyssa Healy led from the front with 38 runs as Ellyse Perry (20*) finished the game without much trouble. Australia Women got over the finish line comfortably with eight wickets and 35.1 overs to spare.

Healy and Co. will look to seal the series. West Indies Women have had a game to forget and will look to bounce back to draw level. This will therefore be an interesting and crucial encounter in the context of the series.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI, West Indies Women tour of Australia 2023

Date and Time: October 12, 2023, Thursday, 4:35 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval in Melbourne has been tricky to bat on in the first innings. However, as the game progresses, the wicket is expected to improve for batting. Five out of seven ODIs at this venue have been won by teams batting second. Therefore, chasing should be the way to go.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

Showers are expected on the match day. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 54%.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (c), Djenaba Joseph, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

A massive win in the first ODI certainly means that the Australian women are riding high on momentum. A clinical display with both the bat and the ball will boost their confidence going into the second match.

West Indies missing their skipper Hayley Matthews in the opening ODI proved to be a huge loss. With her participation still uncertain, they will have to put up a better performance. They are under pressure to level the series.

That said, Australia Women start clear favorites to go 2 nil up and seal the series.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this contest.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar