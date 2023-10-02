Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match T20I series between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on October 2.

Australia Women were ruthless in the opening game of the T20I series. They displayed a fantastic all-round performance to go 1-0 up in the series. West Indies Women were asked to bat first and their skipper Hayley Matthews led the charge with the bat at the top of the order.

Matthews displayed a T20 batting masterclass with a 99* off just 74 balls to help her side post 147 on the board for the loss of three wickets. Her knock comprised 12 fours and four big sixes as the Australia Women struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate.

Chasing 148, skipper Alyssa Healy (56 off 29 balls) and Tahlia McGrath (60* off 32 balls) hit quickfire fifties. The Southern Stars chased down the total in just 13.2 overs to win the game by eight wickets.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd T20I, West Indies Women tour of Australia 2023

Date and Time: October 2 2023, Monday, 1:35 pm IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark and they will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Monday, with temperatures expected to hover between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

Australia Women were brilliant in the first game of the series and are on the brink of winning the series. The West Indies Women will have to bring out their A-game to keep it alive.

Australia Women have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this contest.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

