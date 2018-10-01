Australian batsman hit on his head while fielding, Harbhajan Singh slams selectors and more - Cricket News Today, 1 October 2018

Harbhajan Singh

The members of the Indian team are preparing themselves for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies that gets underway on October 4 in Rajkot. While a few players made it to Rajkot today, some are expected to join the team tomorrow ahead of the practice session.

Ahead of the Test, the Saurashtra Cricket Association are unhappy with BCCI for flying in curator Daljit Singh to prepare the wickets for the first Test. Apart from these, a lot of other things also happened in the world of cricket over the last 24 hours.

Let us take a look at some of them.

Harbhajan Singh slams Indian selectors for not picking Rohit Sharma

A couple of days back, the Indian selectors announced the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. While many are happy that the selectors have rewarded the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj for their consistent performances in the domestic circuit, some are disappointed that the likes of Karun Nair and Rohit Sharma were overlooked for the series.

It includes out-of-favour Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was seen commentating for India's matches in England and the Asia Cup.

He was extremely critical of the selections and took to Twitter to express his displeasure where he demanded an answer from the selectors for dropping Rohit Sharma, who was brilliant, both as a captain and a batsman in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

He wrote: “No @ImRo45 in test team against West Indies..what r the selectors thinking actually??? Anyone have a clue ??? plz let me know as I can’t digest this.”

No @ImRo45 in test team against West Indies..what r the selectors thinking actually??? Anyone have a clue ??? plz let me know as I can’t digest this — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 30, 2018

Not just Harbhajan but also former India captain Sourav Ganguly was in favour of the right-hander getting picked in the Test side despite not making full use of the chances he got in the whites. After the Asia Cup win, Ganguly tweeted out, "Great win Rohit and the team @ImRo45 ..u were exceptional...I get surprised every time I don’t see ur name in the test team ..it’s not far away .."

Great win Rohit and the team @ImRo45 ..u were exceptional...I get surprised every time I don’t see ur name in the test team ..it’s not far away .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 29, 2018

