Australian batsman Mark Cosgrove guides a bouncer with his helmet in a County Championship match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
83   //    24 Aug 2019, 01:11 IST

Mark Cosgrove came up with his unique style of tackling short-pitched deliveries.
Mark Cosgrove came up with his unique style of tackling short-pitched deliveries.

What's the story?

Former Australian batsman, Mark Cosgrove has become the talk of the town with his unique manner of playing a bouncer in the County Championships. The left-handed middle-order batsman, playing for Leicestershire tried to guide a short-pitched delivery from a Durham pacer with the help of his helmet.

The background

It is no secret that Jofra Archer has made life difficult for the Australian batsmen with his lethal bouncers in the 2019 Ashes series. The Barbados-born right arm fast bowler has already troubled Aussie players, Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschagne with his short pitched deliveries.

Smith was diagnosed with a concussion because of the blow he received on his neck. This forced him to miss the third Test besides also sparking a debate in the cricketing circles on how to tackle the bouncers.

The heart of the matter


The left-handed middle order Aussie batsman, who had played only three ODI matches in his international career, caught the imagination of the cricketing world with his unusual move.. Eventually, the ball went straight into the hands of the slip fielder

This incident happened in Leicestershire's 2nd innings. Earlier, Durham had posted 544 runs on the board before declaring their 1st innings, while in reply, Leicestershire could score only 236 runs. Durham enforced a follow-on but, could not seal the match as Cosgrove hit an unbeaten century to end the game in a stalemate.

Former English batsman, Kevin Pietersen was to quick to share this video on his official Instagram page. Pietersen advised the Aussie batsmen to play Jofra Archer's deliveries in the same manner.


Cosgrove, too,too made perfect use of his sense of humor while reacting to the clip.

What's next?

While Mark Cosgrove would have no intent of breaking the internet with this leave, the cricket universe has ensured that the discarded Australian batsman becomes an overnight trend. Speaking of the Division 2 points table, this drawn match has taken Durham to the 5th position whereas Leicestershire are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

What was your reaction to this unbelievable head-butt from Mark Cosgrove? Share your reactions in the comments box below.

Tags:
Specsavers County Championship Division 2 - 2019 Durham Cricket Leicestershire Cricket Team Jofra Archer Mark Cosgrove
