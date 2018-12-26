Australian commentators insult Mayank Agarwal and Ranji Trophy during the MCG Test

Mayank Agarwal scored a half-century on debut against Australia

Mayank Agarwal made his much-awaited debut against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test held at the MCG in Melbourne. He soaked in the pressure and performed extremely well, scoring a well-crafted 76 before getting dismissed.

However, Indian fans are fuming over the comments made by Australian commentator Steve O'Keefe during the Test. While on air along with Shane Warne and Mark Howard, O'Keefe took a dig at the Indian first-class cricket system.

He claimed that Agarwal may have scored his triple century against 'some canteen staff or waiters,' referring to the Indian domestic bowlers.

Later on, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh also said that "his average in India is 50 which is like 40 in Australia."

The 27-year-old from Karnataka was called up to the Indian Test squad on the back of a couple of fantastic domestic seasons, which saw him pile up plenty of runs at an average of above 50. Overall, he has played 46 first-class and 75 List A matches for Karnataka, averaging nearly 50 in both formats.

Apart from this, he was in great form for India A also recently, scoring a lot of runs.

He was a part of India's Test squad for the Tests against the Windies back at home a couple of months ago but did not play a single game. He wasn't a part of the Test squad to face Australia initially but was called up for the third and fourth Tests after the consecutive failures of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. He opened the batting alongside Hanuma Vihari in the ongoing Test.

Indian fans, who did not take O'Keefe's comments too well, took to Twitter to express their disappointment. A few renowned faces from the cricketing world were not too impressed either:

It might just be me, but it's pretty uncool to ridicule the FC comp of another country while using dubious stereotypes for a cheap laugh... — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 26, 2018

O’Keefe is a buffoon. That diatribe on the #RanjiTrophy competition was a. Classic casual racism, b. Disgracefully inaccurate. Strong competition providing an excellent breeding ground for test cricket. I thought we’d got rid of this rubbish with 9 losing the gig. — Adelaide Barmies (@AdelaideBarmies) December 26, 2018

Pretty sure this will be the last commentary stint for O'Keefe. Racism will not go unnoticed by officials. #AUSvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) December 26, 2018

