×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australian commentators insult Mayank Agarwal and Ranji Trophy during the MCG Test

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
15.55K   //    26 Dec 2018, 11:30 IST

Mayank Agarwal scored a half-century on debut against Australia
Mayank Agarwal scored a half-century on debut against Australia

Mayank Agarwal made his much-awaited debut against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test held at the MCG in Melbourne. He soaked in the pressure and performed extremely well, scoring a well-crafted 76 before getting dismissed.

However, Indian fans are fuming over the comments made by Australian commentator Steve O'Keefe during the Test. While on air along with Shane Warne and Mark Howard, O'Keefe took a dig at the Indian first-class cricket system.

He claimed that Agarwal may have scored his triple century against 'some canteen staff or waiters,' referring to the Indian domestic bowlers.

Later on, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh also said that "his average in India is 50 which is like 40 in Australia."

The 27-year-old from Karnataka was called up to the Indian Test squad on the back of a couple of fantastic domestic seasons, which saw him pile up plenty of runs at an average of above 50. Overall, he has played 46 first-class and 75 List A matches for Karnataka, averaging nearly 50 in both formats.

Apart from this, he was in great form for India A also recently, scoring a lot of runs.

He was a part of India's Test squad for the Tests against the Windies back at home a couple of months ago but did not play a single game. He wasn't a part of the Test squad to face Australia initially but was called up for the third and fourth Tests after the consecutive failures of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay. He opened the batting alongside Hanuma Vihari in the ongoing Test.

Indian fans, who did not take O'Keefe's comments too well, took to Twitter to express their disappointment. A few renowned faces from the cricketing world were not too impressed either:

Advertisement

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Mayank Agarwal: Everything you need to know about the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 probable changes for India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: India should open with Pujara...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Mayank Agarwal scores a fifty on debut...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
Ravi Shastri on India's opening woes and Mayank Agarwal's...
RELATED STORY
Why India should replace KL Rahul with Mayank Agarwal in...
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma likely to head home mid-way through Test series
RELATED STORY
3 Players who could open for India in the Boxing Day Test...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | 11:30 PM
IND 215/2 (89.0 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us