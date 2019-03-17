Australian cricket news: 'It's almost like we never left', says Smith and Warner after reconnecting with the national squad in UAE

Steve Smith and David Warner met with the Australian squad in UAE ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan

What's the story?

The one-year ban period of Steve Smith and David Warner is set to end on 29 March 2019. With the duo pretty much in the plans for the World Cup 2019, their reintegration into the squad was important. Therefore, both of them were given an opportunity to spend a day with the Australian team that is currently in the UAE preparing for the series against Pakistan.

The background

While it was anticipated the Smith and Warner would be included in the Australian side straightaway for the last two ODIs against Pakistan, it wasn't to be the case. The cricketers chose to make a come back through the Indian Premier League (IPL) instead. The duo was earlier banned due to the Sandpapergate incident last year in South Africa.

The heart of the matter

Apparently, Steve Smith and David Warner flew to the UAE to attend a number of meetings with the players and the coaching staff.

“It’s been great, it seems like there’s really good energy around the group at the moment coming off the back of what was a terrific win in India,” Smith said.

Warner echoed Smith’s sentiments, saying: “It’s been awesome, it’s like we didn’t really leave. The boys were very accepting of us coming in with open arms and a lot of big hugs and cuddles. It’s been great and it’s good to see the spirit that they’re in after a great series win in India.”

What's next?

Both Steve Smith and David Warner will play the IPL 2019 for their respective franchises. While Warner has already arrived in India, Smith is expected to be here soon. They will have to prove their form and fitness in the upcoming league.