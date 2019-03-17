×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australian cricket news: 'It's almost like we never left', says Smith and Warner after reconnecting with the national squad in UAE

Suryesh M
CONTRIBUTOR
News
119   //    17 Mar 2019, 06:33 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner met with the Australia squad in UAE ahead of the ODI series against Pakista
Steve Smith and David Warner met with the Australian squad in UAE ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan

What's the story?

The one-year ban period of Steve Smith and David Warner is set to end on 29 March 2019. With the duo pretty much in the plans for the World Cup 2019, their reintegration into the squad was important. Therefore, both of them were given an opportunity to spend a day with the Australian team that is currently in the UAE preparing for the series against Pakistan.

The background

While it was anticipated the Smith and Warner would be included in the Australian side straightaway for the last two ODIs against Pakistan, it wasn't to be the case. The cricketers chose to make a come back through the Indian Premier League (IPL) instead. The duo was earlier banned due to the Sandpapergate incident last year in South Africa.

The heart of the matter

Apparently, Steve Smith and David Warner flew to the UAE to attend a number of meetings with the players and the coaching staff.

“It’s been great, it seems like there’s really good energy around the group at the moment coming off the back of what was a terrific win in India,” Smith said.

Warner echoed Smith’s sentiments, saying: “It’s been awesome, it’s like we didn’t really leave. The boys were very accepting of us coming in with open arms and a lot of big hugs and cuddles. It’s been great and it’s good to see the spirit that they’re in after a great series win in India.”

What's next?

Both Steve Smith and David Warner will play the IPL 2019 for their respective franchises. While Warner has already arrived in India, Smith is expected to be here soon. They will have to prove their form and fitness in the upcoming league.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team David Warner Steve Smith
Smith, Warner to link up with Australia squad for UAE tour 
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
RELATED STORY
Five modern batsmen who have Test century against their nation of birth
RELATED STORY
How Indian minds helped Australia overcome spin demons
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Another day, another batting collapse 
RELATED STORY
Will the return of Smith and Warner favor Australia’s chances in the World Cup 2019? 
RELATED STORY
Mitchell Starc provides latest update on injury 
RELATED STORY
5 Players with the most ODIs before their Test debut
RELATED STORY
David Warner scores a comeback century in the NSW Premier Cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
1st ODI | Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
2nd ODI | Sun, 24 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Wed, 27 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
4th ODI | Fri, 29 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
5th ODI | Sun, 31 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us