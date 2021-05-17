Australian cricketer Aaron Summers charged with child sexual offences

Australian fast bowler Aaron Summers appeared in front of the Darwin Local Court on Monday after being charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material and one count of grooming a minor.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the 25-year-old pacer was arrested in Fannie Bay on Friday afternoon after police executed a search warrant and seized a mobile phone. The Northern Territories Police Service informed the media that the pacer possessed “a number of videos containing child abuse material” while terminghis behaviour despicable. Evidence of him being in contact with ten minors to procure illegitimate images was also retrieved.

Cricket Australia (CA) issued a statement to The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald regarding this incident on 17 May, which reads:

“A matter was brought to the attention of NT Cricket and was immediately actioned in accordance with our member protection policy. In line with the policy, the matter was referred to the relevant authorities and is now being handled by police.”

Aaron Summers became the first Australian to play domestic cricket in Pakistan earlier this year

Aaron Summers, who recently featured in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, represented the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2017/18 season and has also played three one-day matches for Tasmania.

Earlier this year, he became the first Australian to play domestic cricket in Pakistan. The Perth-born bowler played for Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup and had also donned the Karachi Kings jersey in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking about this disgraceful conduct, detective acting senior sergeant Paul Lawson said:

"The behaviour is despicable. Young people should be able to enjoy their childhood without the fear of predators approaching them for their own appalling intentions. The Northern Territory Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team will continue to work with national and international partners to keep the most vulnerable in our community safe."

The charges laid on Aaron Summers are as follows:

Two counts of possess or control child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service, contrary to section 474.22 of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth)

One count of use carriage service to groom a person under 16 years, contrary to section 474.27 of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth)