5 Australian cricketers who fought with umpires 

There are several types of players - gentle, rude, aggressive and fair. Players like M.S. Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Colin Cowdrey, etc. always played the game in right spirit while others like Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh and Michael Slater, etc. resorted to sledging and foul behaviour.

They often fought with umpires. I have compiled a list of Australian players who have fought with umpires on-field.

#1: Michael Slater

Slater arguing with Umpire and Dravid

In an India-Australia match in Mumbai in 2001, Rahul Dravid played a pull shot which fell short of Michael Slater's grasp. Slater appealed for a catch but the third umpire declared not-out. Slater got mad and abused Rahul Dravid and umpire S. Venkatraghavan. He was later fined for his actions.

Later on, Slater said, "Sledging Rahul Dravid was one of the mistakes of my life. He did not lose his cool even when I was hurling abuses at him. I could not stomach that he was single-handedly demolishing the best team in the world. When the rage wore out on me, I realized that I was an animal and he was a gentleman. He won my heart instantly."

#2: Michael Clark

Aleem Dar touching Clark

In the 2013 Ashes, Michael Clark thought that light was dim and hence the game shall be stopped. But the umpires continued with the match. He did not like this decision and confronted umpire Aleem Dar.

Aleem tried to assuage the Aussie Captain by touching him. Clark did not like this act and asked the umpire not to touch him. He was later reprimanded for his behaviour.

#3: Josh Hazlewood

South Africa v Australia 4th Test - Day 2

During 2016, in an Australia New Zealand match at Christchurch, Josh Hazelwood appealed for lbw against Kane Williamson. Umpire Ranmore Martinesz declared him not out. The third umpire also declared him not out since there was Williamson's inside edge.

This infuriated Josh and stump microphones picked him swearing at the third umpire: "Who the f*** is the third umpire?". This cost him 15% of the match fee, and he also pleaded guilty.

