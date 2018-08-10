Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Australian cricketers who fought with umpires 

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
182   //    10 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST

There are several types of players - gentle, rude, aggressive and fair. Players like M.S. Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Colin Cowdrey, etc. always played the game in right spirit while others like Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh and Michael Slater, etc. resorted to sledging and foul behaviour.

They often fought with umpires. I have compiled a list of Australian players who have fought with umpires on-field.

#1: Michael Slater

Slater
Slater arguing with Umpire and Dravid

In an India-Australia match in Mumbai in 2001, Rahul Dravid played a pull shot which fell short of Michael Slater's grasp. Slater appealed for a catch but the third umpire declared not-out. Slater got mad and abused Rahul Dravid and umpire S. Venkatraghavan. He was later fined for his actions.

Later on, Slater said, "Sledging Rahul Dravid was one of the mistakes of my life. He did not lose his cool even when I was hurling abuses at him. I could not stomach that he was single-handedly demolishing the best team in the world. When the rage wore out on me, I realized that I was an animal and he was a gentleman. He won my heart instantly."

#2: Michael Clark

Al
Aleem Dar touching Clark

In the 2013 Ashes, Michael Clark thought that light was dim and hence the game shall be stopped. But the umpires continued with the match. He did not like this decision and confronted umpire Aleem Dar.

Aleem tried to assuage the Aussie Captain by touching him. Clark did not like this act and asked the umpire not to touch him. He was later reprimanded for his behaviour.

#3: Josh Hazlewood

South Africa v Australia 4th Test - Day 2
South Africa v Australia 4th Test - Day 2

During 2016, in an Australia New Zealand match at Christchurch, Josh Hazelwood appealed for lbw against Kane Williamson. Umpire Ranmore Martinesz declared him not out. The third umpire also declared him not out since there was Williamson's inside edge.

This infuriated Josh and stump microphones picked him swearing at the third umpire: "Who the f*** is the third umpire?". This cost him 15% of the match fee, and he also pleaded guilty.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC World Test Championship Australia Cricket Ricky Ponting Michael Slater
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s...
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket should not be abrogated in light of the...
RELATED STORY
World XI vs World XI - A battle between the century's...
RELATED STORY
All-Time Test XI comprising of right-handed batsmen and...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Australian Test XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Test bowlers with most wickets in winning cause at...
RELATED STORY
5 legends with the most textbook bowling actions in...
RELATED STORY
Number Cruncher: Least Expensive Five-Wicket Hauls in Tests
RELATED STORY
3 sides most capable of winning the inaugural Test...
RELATED STORY
The first players to score Test centuries for their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us