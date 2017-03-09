Australian International Fawad Ahmed walks out to bat without a bat

The leg-spinner was involved in a hilarious incident.

In what can be termed as bizarre, Australian International player Fawad Ahmed walked out to bat but without his bat.

The hilarious incident!

Fawad, who is a Pakistani-born Australian cricketer, suffered his brain fade as he checked his gloves and pads, but did not realise he had left his bat behind. He realised this only when he walked onto the field only to turn back to get his bat from one of his Victorian teammates.

Victoria were playing against Western Australia and the leg-spinner walked amidst bursts of laughter. Fawad too joined in as there were no escaping from this embarrassment. As it turned out Fawad only faced 7 balls before his side was bowled out for 322 in their first innings.

The day, however, belonged to fast bowler Chris Tremain for his defiant century as Victoria delivered a major first-innings lead for over Western Australia on day two of the Sheffield Shield match in Alice Springs.

Ahmed has played 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is for Australia and gave a good account of himself. He is making a comeback into first-class cricket after about 1 year and started his season with a bang with a wicket from the first ball.

His story has been an inspirational one for many. He had played ten first-class matches in Pakistan, before fleeing to Australia in 2010 as an asylum seeker. Cricket Australia supported his cause and he was finally granted an Australian citizenship in 2012. He imparts great spin to the ball and many have compared him to Anil Kumble. However, he could not play for Australia until 2013 and now that he is already 31 one would only wish he makes his mark in Australian colours.