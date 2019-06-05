Australian opener Joe Burns diagnosed with fatigue syndrome

Satvik Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 46 // 05 Jun 2019, 13:58 IST

Joe Burns has been diagnosed with a chronic fatigue syndrome

What’s the story?

After Joe Burns' county stint in England ended unexpectedly last year, it has now been confirmed that the Australian has been battling chronic fatigue syndrome all this while.

In case you didn’t know….

Burns had played for the Australian side as an opener alongside David Warner last year and had done considerably well, even managing a spectacular 180-run knock against Sri Lanka. He also featured for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

The heart of the matter

Concerns had been raised regarding the health of the Aussie opener when he returned home in the middle of the county season last year. However, ending all speculation surrounding the opener’s health, Queensland Cricket released an official statement stating that Burns had been playing all this while with a protracted post-infectious fatigue disorder.

"After consultation with specialists, he was diagnosed with a protracted post-infectious fatigue disorder dating back to an October 2018 viral infection."

Queensland Cricket also said that a thorough assessment of his situation is unavailable at the moment, but Burns is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to return to the circuit soon.

The CEO of Queensland Cricket, Max Walters, also wished Burns a speedy recovery.

"We wish Joe the best in his recovery and look forward to helping him make a successful return as soon as possible."

Burns, widely regarded as the top contender for the second opener's spot in the Australian Test team, has been doing well in the role, and will be keen to return to action as soon he fully recovers from the illness.

What’s next?

Australia will be hoping for Burns' speedy recovery so that he gets enough practice and conditioning ahead of the commencement of the Ashes right after the World Cup.

