Australian team when Matt Renshaw was born: Where Are They Now?

Matt Renshaw was born shortly after the 1996 world cup.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 15:53 IST

The Australian cricket team during the semifinal of the 1996 world cup

Over the past 4 months or so, Australia’s newest entrant into Test cricket, Matt Renshaw has struck all the right chords and looks to become a mainstay in the Australian side, opening the innings along with David Warner.

In the 5 test matches he has played, he has scored 414 runs at an average of 59.14 with two half centuries and one century to his name. He played a useful knock in the first innings of the recently concluded Test against India which Australia won by 333 runs.

Currently the youngest member of the Test side, Renshaw was born shortly after Australia’s loss to Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup which was held in the sub-continent.

The Australian side back then had a mixture of youth and experience and most of them went on to become extremely successful and were a part of the “golden era” of Australian cricket as well from 1999-2007.

In this article, we take a look at the Australian side at the time when Matt Renshaw was born, how they fared through their careers, and what they are up to now.

#1 Mark Taylor

One of the most solid Test batsmen, and arguably one of the greatest ever slip fielders, Mark Taylor was the captain of the Australian cricket team around the time when Renshaw was born. He held the record for the most number of catches taken by a non-wicket-keeper until it was broken by Rahul Dravid against New Zealand in 2009.

Taylor featured in 104 Tests for the Kangaroos and amassed 7525 runs at an average of 43.49 with 40 half centuries and 19 centuries to his name.

His performance in the 1996 World Cup was average as he managed 193 runs in 7 matches at an average of 27.57.

After the 1996 World Cup, he was dropped from the ODI side in 1997, and retired from all forms of the game in 1999. He is currently a commentator for Nine Network, and the Director of Cricket Australia as well.