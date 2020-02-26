Avesh, Sheth bowl Indian Oil to a win; Solanki, Digvijay star for Reliance 1

Avesh Khan picked up 3 wickets for Indian Oil in the DY Patil T20 Cup

Fast bowlers Avesh Khan and Atit Sheth starred in Indian Oil's impressive seven wicket win over DY Patil A in a Group D Clash on the second day of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup.

At the DY Patil Stadium, DY Patil A was restricted to 121-8 in their 20 overs thanks to incisive spells by Avesh (3-22) and Sheth (2-29). The only bright spot in the innings for DY Patil was Shubham Ranjane's unbeaten 51 (36b: 5x4, 1x6). In their response, Indian Oil chased down the target in just 13.5 overs thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 71 (33b: 2x4, 8x6).

Earlier in the day, Vishnu Solanki's 87 off 49 balls (7x4, 5x6) and Anmolpreet Singh's 53 (36b, 5x4, 1x6) helped Reliance 1 register a 58-run win over Indian Navy in a Group C match. Solanki and Anmolpreet's effort helped Reliance 1 post 188-5 in their 20 overs and Indian Navy in their response was bowled out for 130, thanks to fast bowler Digvijay Deshmukh's spell of three for 12.

At the University Ground, Income Tax scored a narrow two-wicket win over BPCL. BPCL made 180-6 in their 20 overs and in their response Income Tax overhauled the target with two wickets to spare. In the afternoon, Western Railway registered a 25-run win over RBI.

There are no games scheduled for Wednesday, 26 February. The tournament resumes on Thursday.

BRIEF SCORES

At DY Patil Stadium

Group C: Reliance 1 188-5 in 20 overs (Vishnu Solanki 87, Anmolpreet Singh 53; Varun Chaudhary 3-34) bt Indian Navy 130 in 18.2 overs (Hardik Sethi 37, Nitin Tanwar 31; Digvijay Deshmukh 3-12, Lukeman Meriwala 2-19, Rahul Chahar 2-23)-by 58 runs

Group A: DY Patil A 121-8 in 20 overs (Shubham Ranjane 51 n.o., Subodh Bhati 25; Avesh Khan 3-22, Atit Sheth 2-29) lost to Indian Oil 125-3 in 13.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 71, Suved Parker 31)-by seven wickets

At University Ground

Group B: BPCL 180-6 in 20 overs (Aakarshit Gomel 76, Suryakumar Yadav 37, Rahul Tripathi 22; Ravi Jangid 2-27, Rohit Dahiya 2-39) lost to Income Tax 181-8 in 20 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 50, Gaurav Jathar 34, Ravi Jangid 28 n.o.; Sandeep Sharma 2-35, Shivam Malhotra 2-35, Pragyan Ojha 2-40)-by two wickets

Group D: Western Railway 162-9 in 20 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 51, Vinayak Bhoir 23, Surendra Malviya 22 n.o., Mrunal Devdhar 20; Ali Murtaza 3-27, Dhruv Shorey 2-25, Shahbaz Nadeem 2-33) bt RBI 137-8 in 20 overs (Ali Murtaza 27; Drushant Soni 3-17)-by 25 runs

FIXTURES FOR 27 FEBRUARY

At University Ground: 11 am: Group D: Canara Bank v Air India; 3.45 pm: Group B: Central Railway v BPCL

At DY Patil Stadium: 11 am: Group A: Mumbai Customs v Indian Oil; 3.45 pm: Group B: DY Patil B v Income Tax