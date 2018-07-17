Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Azhar Ali set to play for Somerset in 2018 County Championship

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
86   //    17 Jul 2018, 01:42 IST

Azhar Ali
Azhar Ali is currently the best batsman in Pakistan's Test lineup

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is poised to foray into County Championship. He has signed up with Somerset CCC as their overseas player in the remaining part of the 2018 Division One season.

Azhar has been roped in by Somerset to replace the injured Matt Renshaw. The Australian opener, who himself had been an eleventh-hour replacement for the suspended Cameron Bancroft, broke his finger during the club's clash against Surrey at Guildford last month.

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry stated, "Finding the right fit at short notice can be challenging. However we are delighted to have secured a player of Azhar Ali's character, pedigree and class for the remaining seven Specsavers County Championship matches."

He added: "His (Azhar's) experience at the top of the order will prove to be hugely valuable at the business end of the season. I have spoken to him several times over the last few weeks and he is very keen to share his knowledge of the game with our aspirational players. So the influence he can have within the changing room will also be vital for us as a club."

Before injuring himself, Renshaw played six matches and amassed as many as 513 runs at an impressive average of 51.30 with three centuries as well as one fifty. Having accrued 97 points from seven games, Somerset are currently at the third spot in the Division One Championship Table.

Azhar will make his County Championship debut during Somerset's upcoming away clash against Worcestershire. The match is set to start on the 22nd. The top-order batsman's seven-match deal with the club will see him become available for all fixtures until the end of the ongoing season.

A delighted Azhar affirmed, "The standard of first-class cricket in England is very high and I hope that I can make a contribution to Somerset winning matches. I have heard good things about Somerset and I was impressed by what I saw at Taunton in 2016. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and meeting the Somerset supporters soon."

Since making his debut at the Lord's Test against Australia in 2010, Azhar has grown in stature to become one of the most reliable batsmen in the contemporary game. The technically accomplished right-hander has featured in 65 Tests thus far and accumulated 5202 runs at a remarkable average of 44.84. He has converted 14 of his 42 fifty-plus Test scores into three-figures.

Specsavers County Championship Division 1, 2018 Pakistan Cricket Somerset CCC Azhar Ali Matt Renshaw
Matt Renshaw replaces Cameron Bancroft at Somerset
RELATED STORY
2018 County Championship Division One round up, round 2:...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who were one-season wonders in...
RELATED STORY
Top five wicket-takers in T20s
RELATED STORY
10 greatest cricketers from Somerset
RELATED STORY
County Championship Division One 2018: Preview
RELATED STORY
7 cricketers named after edible items
RELATED STORY
5 part-time bowlers who picked up hat-tricks
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest international cricketers who played...
RELATED STORY
2018 County Championship round-up, round 1: Bowlers'...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
| Wed, 20 Jun
YRK 350/10 & 263/6
HAM 443/10
Match Drawn
YRK VS HAM live score
| Mon, 25 Jun
HAM 451/10 & 237/5
LAN 411/10
Match Drawn
HAM VS LAN live score
| Mon, 25 Jun
YRK 342/10 & 152/10
SRY 267/10 & 229/3
Surrey win by 7 wickets
YRK VS SRY live score
| Mon, 25 Jun
NOT 499/9 & 249/4
WOR 287/10 & 368/8
Match Drawn
NOT VS WOR live score
| Mon, 25 Jun
ESX 517/5 & 208/7
SOM 407/10 & 151/5
Match Drawn
ESX VS SOM live score
| Sun, 22 Jul, 10:00 AM
Worcestershire
Somerset
WOR VS SOM preview
| Sun, 22 Jul, 10:00 AM
Nottinghamshire
Surrey
NOT VS SRY preview
| Sun, 22 Jul, 10:00 AM
Lancashire
Yorkshire
LAN VS YRK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us