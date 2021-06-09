Babar Azam reveals what Shaheen Shah Afridi told him after dismissing him in PSL 2021

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are two of the brightest prospects in Pakistan cricket. Azam opened up on his healthy rivalry with Shaheen Shah Afridi, revealing what the fast bowler told him after dismissing him in PSL 2021.

The left-arm pacer hugged Babar Azam after castling him during the first half of PSL 2021 during the Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars match earlier this year.

In an exclusive chat with Cricwik, Babar Azam revealed how Shaheen Shah Afridi is always looking to pick up his wicket whenever he gets a chance.

“As you saw in the last match, he is always telling me ‘I have to dismiss you, I have to dismiss you!’. After he dismissed me that day, he came and said “See I dismissed you!’. It feels really nice seeing the aggression of Pakistan bowlers and hopefully he will win more matches for us in the future.”

A beaut from Shaheen Afridi to shatter Babar Azam's stumps! 🎯 #PSL2021 pic.twitter.com/KREEBZKmxT — Rana Ahsan Kamal (@RanaAhsanKamal1) February 28, 2021

With PSL 2021 resuming in the UAE, the duo will come up against each other once again when the two teams clash on June 17.

Babar Azam has a strike of 160+ against Afridi while being dismissed just once, and the classy customer was asked to share the reason behind his success.

“If you play with each other for the entire year, you understand the strengths and weaknesses of each other. We both focus on enjoying the moment when we come up against each other. I don’t get relaxed while facing him, I play him with 100% focus and mindset because he is one of the best bowlers and can dismiss you anytime,” Babar mentioned.

“I struggled with the shot initially” – Babar Azam

The King Of Cover Drive!

“Babar Azam”



~KPL pic.twitter.com/StsaZo1kDJ — Arbab Khan (@tweetkhan49) March 30, 2021

Regarded as one of the most technically proficient batsmen out there, Babar Azam’s cover drive is considered to be one of the best in international cricket.

In a startling revelation, the 26-year-old shared how he earlier struggled with the shot that has now become his trademark.

“My shot is completely natural, but I have worked a lot on it. I struggled with the shot initially. My people advised me not to play it early on, suggesting that it won’t be good for me. But I worked hard on perfecting it. I still try to not play it early on in ODI and Test cricket. Not in T20s because you don’t have any time and you have to go with the flow. Focus is to start playing it when I gain some confidence.”

Babar Azam will next be seen in action on June 10, when the Karachi Kings come up against the Multan Sultans in PSL 2021.

