Babar Azam should single-handedly win matches for Pakistan: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi believes that Babar Azam has the potential to single-handedly win games of cricket for Pakistan and that he should deliver on that promise in the near future.

Pakistan will begin their three-match Test series against England with the first Test starting on 5th August at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Test series will be followed by a three-match T20I series and Babar Azam will be captaining that Pakistan side. Thus, Shahid Afridi has a lot of expectations from Babar Azam ahead of the England tour and believes that the batsman's form would be crucial to Pakistan's chances.

"He (Babar Azam) is a wonderful talent and I don't think he has taken the pressure of being made captain. His game has improved and he loves challenges," Shahid Afridi told CricketPakistan.com.pk

Babar Azam is going to be the backbone of the Pakistan batting

"He (Babar Azam) is going to be the backbone of the Pakistan batting and he is a very focussed player. In the coming days he should single handedly win matches for Pakistan," Shahid Afridi further added.

Pakistan also have a very exciting pace bowling attack with the likes of youngsters Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi in their ranks. As far as experience in the pace bowling department is concerned, Pakistan have that covered too with the presence of bowlers such as Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Abbas.

Left arm pacer Mohammad Amir is also available for Pakistan in the succeeding T20I series and he would hope to provide a cutting edge to their bowling attack. Thus, Shahid Afridi is confident that the England batting line-up will find it difficult to handle the Pakistan bowlers.

"I see a great future ahead of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and we also have the experienced trio of Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir and Sohail Khan who can teach these youngsters a lot in England," Shahid Afridi said.

Shahid Afridi also believes that with the team management comprising legends like Misbah-ul-Haq (head coach), Younis Khan (batting coach), Waqar Younis (bowling coach) and Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Pakistan have a wealth of experience to produce the requisite results.

