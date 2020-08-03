Babar Azam and his tryst with Test destiny 

In December 2018, Pakistan travelled to the rainbow nation hoping to capitalize on South Africa’s relatively patchy form and string together an improbable Test series triumph.

On Boxing Day, the pair clashed swords at Centurion on a strip that wasn’t easy to differentiate from the grass adjacent to it. Unsurprisingly, Pakistan, who batted first, succumbed to the pace and guile of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier, who perhaps turned in his most inspired international display.

Among all the debris though, one visiting batsman returned with his head held high, although that was far from the standards he had set for himself in other formats.

And, for all the disappointment that engulfed the defeat at SuperSport Park, Pakistan took solace that Babar Azam had announced himself on the Test front.

Post that innings, Babar Azam, often considered the archetypal modern Pakistan limited-overs batsman, started showcasing the steel and the determination many felt he had lacked in red-ball cricket.

A year later, as Pakistan crumbled to another listless away defeat at the Gabba, Babar Azam restored that wee bit of parity that reminded the world that they were looking at a player with vast but unfulfilled potential.

Babar Azam was a lone bright spot in Pakistan's woeful series against Australia

In fact, Babar Azam’s essay of 104 represented only his second Test ton and more importantly, his 5th 50+ score in one of the SENA countries, something which seemed criminally low for a batsman of boasting his level of grandeur.

Thus, at the time, the murmurs of Babar Azam having matured as a Test batsman grew louder. To put things into perspective, he was even looked upon as a potential option for captaincy, despite having played just a shade over 20 matches.

Though the disposition of Babar Azam being cut out for all formats of cricket might not really be beyond the stretch of the imagination, it does seem imperative that he continues his form away from home (especially in SENA countries).

And, at a time when his stock is growing and he is constantly knocking on the door to be included among the pantheon of current batting greats aka Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, one simply feels he needs to distinguish himself against England.

Can Babar Azam prove his worth in English conditions?

For much of his Test career, Babar Azam has looked at ease, although that hasn’t always translated into scores. At times, he has whisked away good starts whereas on other occasions, he has just been guilty of losing his concentration and handing the opposition a lifeline.

Through his Test journey, Babar Azam has been dismissed in the slip cordon and has been caught behind too often. And, one reckons that is a direct result of him staying in his crease, with relatively minimal foot movement.

Like many international batsman, Babar Azam takes a half-trigger across off stump before moving his front/back foot closer to the ball. The slight shuffle across his stumps means that he is nearer to deliveries that are pitched outside off stump.

Babar Azam, historically, has been a batsman that likes to feel ball on bat, something that can regularly be seen during his stints at the crease. While that ploy helps him milk singles in white-ball cricket, it sporadically leads to his downfall in the longest format.

In turn, that also makes him vulnerable to the in-coming delivery, considering he is a tad preoccupied with not flirting outside the off stump. Additionally, the back and across movement at the start makes it a touch tedious to get a good stride forward and even get outside the line, when tackling LBW decisions.

Babar Azam has been caught behind too often for a batsman of his calibre

Thus, he has gotten into trouble on comparatively spicier tracks that aid movement off the seam, rather than swing in the air. However, rather fortunately for Babar Azam, he possesses excellent hand-eye coordination, meaning that he can make his technique work, even if others can’t.

Against England though, that modus operandi would be tested to the tee, especially as James Anderson and Stuart Broad come hunting in pairs. Furthermore, Babar Azam’s proclivity to deploy the pull shot off the front foot would be examined by the raw pace of Jofra Archer and potentially, Mark Wood.

Babar Azam will be Pakistan's batting lynchpin

Most tellingly though, Babar Azam would have to contend with prospective situations of holding the entire batting line up together. Over the past few years, Pakistan’s batting has wilted overseas, even under the tiniest bit of pressure.

Thus, apart from employing a water-tight technique, Babar Azam would have to be mentally strong enough to stick to his guns in adversity and hold his aces close to his chest before unfurling the decisive moves at the ideal opportunities.

Inevitably, at this juncture, it seems that Babar Azam’s tour to England could indeed be his litmus test, as far as his red-ball career is concerned.

In ODIs and T20Is, there is absolutely no doubt that he stands a class above the rest, alongside the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.

Babar Azam has often been compared to Virat Kohli

Yet, one reckons that his greatness might not entirely be recognized until he can carve a niche for himself in Test cricket and prove that he is indeed an all-format player.

Though that has happened recently within the comforting confines of the UAE and Pakistan, another jewel would certainly not be added to his crown unless he can repeat the dose against an English side that is perhaps the epitome of fast bowling excellence, at least on British soil.

Thus, Pakistan’s tour could again come down to how well Babar Azam adapts himself and portrays his prowess, much like the World Cup on those isles, a year ago.

During that tournament, Babar Azam only sparkled intermittently, meaning that Pakistan fell agonizingly short of the semi-final stage. And, now, the time seems ripe for the right-hander to erase those demons and be the gold standard of Pakistan cricket once again.

After all, for everything that Virat Kohli had achieved, there remained a blot on his career, until he took apart England on India’s tour in 2018.

And, if Babar Azam is to indeed compete with his Indian counterpart, he would have to at least match his achievements in England, if not better it.