Babar Azam tweets out heartfelt message after PSL 2020 gets called off due to coronavirus scare

The PSL 2020 semifinals were called off only a few hours before the first semifinal between Multan and Peshawar.

Babar Azam scored 345 runs from 10 matches including three half-centuries from the group stage matches.

Babaz Azam in action for Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings' captain Babar Azam has tweeted out a heartfelt message thanking all the teams, ground staff, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the fans after the semifinals of the Pakistan Super League 2020 were called off owing to the dangers posed by the coronavirus.

Azam was in top form throughout PSL 2020 as he finished the group stages with 345 runs from 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and strike rate of 123.65, including three half-centuries and was one of the key contributors to the Kings' march into the last four.

Notably, the semifinals of the Pakistan Super League were scheduled to take place today, with the Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi taking on each other in the first semifinal and the Lahore Qalandars hosting the Karachi Kings in the second semifinal.

However, with the coronavirus cases going up with every passing moment in Pakistan, the decision to postpone the semifinals and final of the competition was taken only a few hours prior to the commencement of the first semifinal.

As @thePSLt20 has been called off, I want to offer my gratitude to everyone who made this a huge success: ground staff, teams, PCB, players, broadcasters, and especially the awesome people of Pakistan. Stay safe everyone.

I wish you all enough light and shine. #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/zNo0q2BMKd — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 17, 2020

While it is still unclear as to when the knockout matches will be contested by the PCB, the success of PSL 2020 can only mean good signs ahead for Pakistan cricket.