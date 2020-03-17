PSL 2020 | PCB postones HBL PSL 2020 until further notice due to coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan

The PCB had earlier shortened the knockout stages by removing the qualifiers and eliminator system.

Multan Sultans were scheduled to play Peshawar Zalmi while Lahore Qalandars were set to take on Karachi Kings.

PSL semi-finals were scheduled for today

The Pakistan Cricket Board has postponed its domestic T20 league, PSL 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board's official twitter handle, PSL was indefinitely postponed with plans of rescheduling the games in the coming future. The news comes in the wake of an increased number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan which jumped from 90 to 184, thereby causing panic among the people involved with the league.

Multan Sultans were scheduled to play Peshawar Zalmi while Lahore Qalandars were set to take on Karachi Kings in the two semi-finals to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore later today.

Yesterday, PCB had canceled their one-off ODI and the second Test against Bangladesh scheduled for April 1 and April 5 respectively. The news comes after England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia were all postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Various other cricket engagements all around the globe were also being affected and have been called off.

The PCB had earlier shortened the knockout stages by removing the qualifiers and eliminator and replacing it with the semi-final system. The final was supposed to be held on March 22.

HBL PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course#HBLPSLV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 17, 2020

JUST IN: PSL 2020 has been postponed as a COVID-19 precaution.



League to be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/w82H33WyR1 — ICC (@ICC) March 17, 2020

Postponing #HBLPSL2020 Due to #Corona is a wise decision from @TheRealPCB according to present circumstances. Sad but Health & Safety comes 1st, we all need to observe Precautions carefully. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/TNtXCwmgRC — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 17, 2020

Sad to see the PSL end, but health and safety of all concerned is the key, esp those who are travelling back to their homes.Perhaps the decision could have been taken earlier, with regards to the trophy...well the table-topper should be handed the trophy? 😊 @MultanSultans — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 17, 2020