"Back at it" - Suresh Raina plays trademark shots in UP net session [Watch]

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina did not play a single competitive game this year. The 34-year-old retired from international cricket in August and also skipped IPL 2020.

Nevertheless, the southpaw is now ready to make his comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Suresh Raina recently attended a training camp, where he warmed up with Priyam Garg, Mohsin Khan, Rinku Singh, Ankit Rajpoot, and other Uttar Pradesh players.

Raina worked on his batting skills in a net session earlier today. He shared a reel on Instagram featuring some of the best shots from the practice session. Notably, Raina played his trademark shots on the off-side and leg-side.

Can Suresh Raina help Uttar Pradesh win their second Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy?

The Uttar Pradesh cricket team has performed brilliantly in previous editions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The side ended the 2013/14 season as runners-up and won their first title a couple of years later.

However, Karnataka has ruled the domestic circuit in the last few years, winning the last two editions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The BCCI announced the groups for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Thursday. Suresh Raina and co. are a part of Elite Group A, which also features two-time defending champions Karnataka.

Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Railways, and Tripura also received a place in the same group.

With the likes of Garg, Rajpoot, Khan, and Singh present in the team along with Suresh Raina, Uttar Pradesh has a significant chance of ending their five-year title drought.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will begin on January 10, 2021.