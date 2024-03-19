Bago T10 Blast 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the Bago T10 Blast will commence on March 21 and run until April 6. Shaw Park Recreation Ground in Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, will host all the games.

Mt. Irvine Surfers, Pirates Bay Raiders, Kings Bay Royals, Pigeon Point Skiers, No Mans Land Explorers, and Store Bay Snorkelers were the six participating teams last year.

Pirates Bay Raiders and No Mans Land Explorers finished in the top two spots followed by Store Bay Snorkelers. Raiders directly qualified for the final while Explorers defeated Snorkelers in the Eliminator to make the summit clash.

Later, No Mans Land Explorers dominated the table toppers in the final and won the match by nine wickets. Dejourn Charles won the Player of the Match for scoring 42 off 21 as well as taking one wicket with the ball.

Kamil Pooran (350) of No Mans Land Explorers was the top scorer of the league, while Marlon Richards led the wicket-takers leaderboard with 12 wickets.

The upcoming T10 league also features several experienced and domestic talents, including Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, and many more.

So, without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Bago T10 Blast.

Bago T10 Blast 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings in IST)

Thursday, March 21

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm

Friday, March 22

Kings Bay Royals vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 12.30am

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm

Saturday, March 23

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 12.30am

No Mans Land Explorers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm

Sunday, March 24

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 12am

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm

Monday, March 25

Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am

Kings Bay Royals vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm

Tuesday, March 26

Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am

Pigeon Point Skiers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm

Wednesday, March 27

No Mans Land Explorers vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 12am

Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm

Thursday, March 28

Kings Bay Royals vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 9.30pm

Friday, March 29

Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm

Saturday, March 30

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 12am

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm

Sunday, March 31

Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am

Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers - 9.30pm

Monday, April 1

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 12am

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm

Tuesday, April 2

Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 12am

No Mans Land Explorers vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 9.30pm

Wednesday, April 3

Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 12am

Kings Bay Royals vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 9.30pm

Thursday, April 4

Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am

Kings Bay Royals vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm

Friday, April 5

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 12am

Eliminator - 9.30pm

Saturday, April 6

TBC vs TBC, Final - 12am

Bago T10 Blast 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Bago T10 Blast 2024 will be live-streamed on FanCode app & website. The live telecast to the T10 tournament is not available.

Bago T10 Blast 2024: Full Squads

Kings Bay Royals

Olando James, Liam Mamcham, Kyle Ramdoo, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Mikkel Govia, Jahron Alfred, Deems Baird, Kristopher Ramsaran, Rhyson Williams, Zachary Seiwah, Kwani Thomas, Theo Bruce, Aalon Reid, Clinton Brooks.

Mt Irvine Surfers

Kirstan Kallicharan, Cephas Cooper, Justyn Gangoo, Ancil Nedd, Selvin Duncan, Kieshawn Dillon, Philton Williams, Akel Quashie, Shatrughan Rambaran, Sunil Narine, Sachin Seecharan, Ashaughn Pierre, Kerry Cordner, Kineil Boucher.

No Mans Land Explorers

Keon Isaac, Dexter Sween, Anderson Mahase, Shakeel Johnson, Ako George, Keil Ross, Chadeon Raymond, Navin Bidaisee, Aaron Alfred, Brandon Ramdial, Leron Lezama, Andy Davis, Kevon Samuel, Ajani Alleyne.

Pigeon Point Skiers

Jayden Kent, Joshua Yorke, Akeil Cooper, Daron Cruickshank, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis, Adrian Alexander, Mbeki Joseph, Jesse Bootan, Aaron Nanan, Desroy Ferguson, Brandon Melville, Donavan Roberts, Daveon Shanghie.

Pirates Bay Raiders

Evin Lewis, Marlon Richards, Navin Stewart, Shaquille Duncan, Christian Thurton, Shaman Hooper, Xavair Reid, Christopher Vincent, Josh Telemaque, Simmons Peters, Derone Davis, Daniel Holder, Duane Murray, Quinton Brooks.

Store Bay Snorkelers

Joshua James, Anthony Providence, Daniel Williams, Kelon Lynch, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Justin Joseph, Lendl Simmons, Dejourn Charles, Dillon Douglas, Terrence Hinds, Tion Webster, Dario Melville, Ato James, Michael Ramdass.

