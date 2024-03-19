Bago T10 Blast 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the Bago T10 Blast will commence on March 21 and run until April 6. Shaw Park Recreation Ground in Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, will host all the games.
Mt. Irvine Surfers, Pirates Bay Raiders, Kings Bay Royals, Pigeon Point Skiers, No Mans Land Explorers, and Store Bay Snorkelers were the six participating teams last year.
Pirates Bay Raiders and No Mans Land Explorers finished in the top two spots followed by Store Bay Snorkelers. Raiders directly qualified for the final while Explorers defeated Snorkelers in the Eliminator to make the summit clash.
Later, No Mans Land Explorers dominated the table toppers in the final and won the match by nine wickets. Dejourn Charles won the Player of the Match for scoring 42 off 21 as well as taking one wicket with the ball.
Kamil Pooran (350) of No Mans Land Explorers was the top scorer of the league, while Marlon Richards led the wicket-takers leaderboard with 12 wickets.
The upcoming T10 league also features several experienced and domestic talents, including Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, and many more.
So, without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Bago T10 Blast.
Bago T10 Blast 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings in IST)
Thursday, March 21
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm
Friday, March 22
Kings Bay Royals vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 12.30am
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm
Saturday, March 23
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 12.30am
No Mans Land Explorers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm
Sunday, March 24
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 12am
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm
Monday, March 25
Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am
Kings Bay Royals vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm
Tuesday, March 26
Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am
Pigeon Point Skiers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm
Wednesday, March 27
No Mans Land Explorers vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 12am
Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm
Thursday, March 28
Kings Bay Royals vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 9.30pm
Friday, March 29
Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm
Saturday, March 30
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 12am
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm
Sunday, March 31
Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am
Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers - 9.30pm
Monday, April 1
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 12am
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Kings Bay Royals - 9.30pm
Tuesday, April 2
Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 12am
No Mans Land Explorers vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 9.30pm
Wednesday, April 3
Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 12am
Kings Bay Royals vs Store Bay Snorkelers - 9.30pm
Thursday, April 4
Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers - 12am
Kings Bay Royals vs Pirates Bay Raiders - 9.30pm
Friday, April 5
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers - 12am
Eliminator - 9.30pm
Saturday, April 6
TBC vs TBC, Final - 12am
Bago T10 Blast 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details
The Bago T10 Blast 2024 will be live-streamed on FanCode app & website. The live telecast to the T10 tournament is not available.
Bago T10 Blast 2024: Full Squads
Kings Bay Royals
Olando James, Liam Mamcham, Kyle Ramdoo, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Mikkel Govia, Jahron Alfred, Deems Baird, Kristopher Ramsaran, Rhyson Williams, Zachary Seiwah, Kwani Thomas, Theo Bruce, Aalon Reid, Clinton Brooks.
Mt Irvine Surfers
Kirstan Kallicharan, Cephas Cooper, Justyn Gangoo, Ancil Nedd, Selvin Duncan, Kieshawn Dillon, Philton Williams, Akel Quashie, Shatrughan Rambaran, Sunil Narine, Sachin Seecharan, Ashaughn Pierre, Kerry Cordner, Kineil Boucher.
No Mans Land Explorers
Keon Isaac, Dexter Sween, Anderson Mahase, Shakeel Johnson, Ako George, Keil Ross, Chadeon Raymond, Navin Bidaisee, Aaron Alfred, Brandon Ramdial, Leron Lezama, Andy Davis, Kevon Samuel, Ajani Alleyne.
Pigeon Point Skiers
Jayden Kent, Joshua Yorke, Akeil Cooper, Daron Cruickshank, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis, Adrian Alexander, Mbeki Joseph, Jesse Bootan, Aaron Nanan, Desroy Ferguson, Brandon Melville, Donavan Roberts, Daveon Shanghie.
Pirates Bay Raiders
Evin Lewis, Marlon Richards, Navin Stewart, Shaquille Duncan, Christian Thurton, Shaman Hooper, Xavair Reid, Christopher Vincent, Josh Telemaque, Simmons Peters, Derone Davis, Daniel Holder, Duane Murray, Quinton Brooks.
Store Bay Snorkelers
Joshua James, Anthony Providence, Daniel Williams, Kelon Lynch, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Justin Joseph, Lendl Simmons, Dejourn Charles, Dillon Douglas, Terrence Hinds, Tion Webster, Dario Melville, Ato James, Michael Ramdass.
Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App