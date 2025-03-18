Bago T10 Blast 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Bago T10 Blast 2025 is all set to take place from March 22 to April 7. The Tobago Cricket Association-hosted event will comprise 32 games, including the knockouts. Shaw Park Recreation Ground will serve as the venue for all the games of the tournament.

Six teams - Kings Bay Royals, Pigeon Point Skiers, Mt Irvine Surfers, No Mans Land Explorers, Pirates Bay Raiders, and Store Bay Snorkelers will be the participating teams.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format, with each team locking horns against the other five teams twice. The top team after the end of the league stage will qualify for the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will clash in the Eliminator to reach the final.

The last edition in 2024 saw the Pirates Bay Raiders, Mt Irvine Surfers, and Store Bay Snorkelers qualify for the playoffs. The Snorkelers emerged as the champion by beating the Raiders by six wickets. Jesse Bootan emerged as the top-scorer with 273 runs, while Christopher Vincent was the top bowler with 12 wickets.

Experienced players such as Evin Lewis, Rayad Emrit, and Lendl Simmons take part in the Bago T10 Blast 2025.

On that note, let's take a look at the full schedule, squads, and the live-streaming details.

Bago T10 Blast 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, March 22

Match 1 - Kings Bay Royals vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Sunday, March 23

Match 2 - Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 3 - Mt Irvine Surfers vs Kings Bay Royals, 9:30 PM

Monday, March 24

Match 4 - Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 5 - Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, March 25

Match 6 - No Mans Land Explorers vs Kings Bay Royals, 12:00 AM

Match 7 - Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, March 26

Match 8 - Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 12:00 AM

Match 9 - Kings Bay Royals vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, March 27

Match 10 - Pirates Bay Raiders vs Mt Irvine Surfers, 12:00 AM

Match 11 - Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Friday, March 28

Match 12 - Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 13 - Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 9:30 PM

Saturday, March 29

Match 14 - Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals, 12:00 AM

Match 15 - Pigeon Point Skiers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 9:30 PM

Sunday, March 30

Match 16 - Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals, 12:00 AM

Match 17 - No Mans Land Explorers vs Mt Irvine Surfers, 9:30 PM

Monday, March 31

Match 18 - Pirates Bay Raiders vs Pigeon Point Skiers. 12:00 AM

Match 19 - No Mans Land Explorers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 9:15 PM

Match 20 - Kings Bay Royals vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 11:45 PM

Tuesday, April 1

Match 21 - Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, April 2

Match 22 - Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals, 12:00 AM

Match 23 - Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Thursday, April 3

Match 24 - Store Bay Snorkelers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 25 - Kings Bay Royals vs Mt Irvine Surfers, 9:30 PM

Friday, Apr 4

Match 26 - Pirates Bay Raiders vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 12:00 AM

Match 27 - Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 9:30 PM

Saturday, April 5

Match 28 - Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 29 - Pigeon Point Skiers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 9:30 PM

Sunday, April 6

Match 30 - Pirates Bay Raiders vs Kings Bay Royals, 12:00 AM

Eliminator: No. 2 vs No. 3, 8:30 PM

Monday, April 7

Final: No. 1 vs Eliminator Winner, 12:00 AM

Bago T10 Blast 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Bago T10 Blast 2025 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans interested in watching the action can buy a match or a tournament pass.

Bago T10 Blast 2025: Full squads

Kings Bay Royals

Jahron Alfred (c), Olando James, Kwani Thomas, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Kyle Ramdoo, Jabari Mills, Daveon Shangie, Akel Quashie, Quinton Brooks, Duane Murray, Kardell Richards, Mark Deyal, Keon Isaac, Andrew Rambaran

Pigeon Point Skiers

Adrian Alexander (c), Jayden Kent, Donovan Roberts, Jesse Bootan, Akeil Cooper, Mbeki Joseph, Antonio Providence, Brandon Melville, Anroy Des Vignes, Shafique Sheppard, Dwight Moore, Philton Williams, Rayon Williams, Aaron Nanan

Mt Irvine Surfers

Kirstan Kallicharan (c), Damion Joachim, Shatrughan Rambaran, Selvin Duncan, Keishawn Dillon, Ashaughn Pierre, Shaquille Thomas, Clinton Brooks, Simmons Peters, Dario Melville, Renaldo Lezama, Ricky Jaipaul, Christian Thurton, Adrian Ali

No Mans Land Explorers

Ako George, Leron Lezama, Brandon Mark Browne, Dexter Sween, Anderson Mahase, Chadeon Raymond, Keil Ross, Andy Davis, Kevon Samuel, Joshua Yorke, Jason Persaud, Teshawn Castro, Clevon Kalawan, Imran Khan

Pirates Bay Raiders

Navin Stewart, Shaquille Duncan, Josh Telemaque, Evin Lewis, Marlon Richards, Shaman Hooper, Joshua James, Daviel Thomas, Mikal James, Micah Stafford, Kardwell Richards, Matheus Komal, Rachad Forde, Rayad Emrit

Store Bay Snorkelers

Terrance Hinds, Lendl Simmons, Daniel Williams, Ato James, Kelon Lynch, Dejourn Charles, Shaquille Johnson, Xaviar Reid, Michael Ramdass, Zion James, Theo Bruce, Jon Ross Jaggesar, Ewart Nicholson, Shaaron Lewis

