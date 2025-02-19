Bali Bash 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Bali Bash, hosted by Cricket Indonesia, is set to take place from February 19 to 24 at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali. This highly anticipated event will feature a five-match T20 International (T20I) series between Indonesia and Bahrain.

The opening match is scheduled for February 19 at 6:30 AM IST, with the subsequent match on February 20. The third match will be played on February 22, followed by the fourth match on February 23, and the series finale on February 24.

The tournament promises to deliver top-tier cricketing action, with both teams eager to demonstrate their prowess on the field. Indonesia will be led by captain Danilson Hawoe, while Bahrain’s squad will be under the leadership of captain Ahmed Bin Nisar. With both sides poised for a fiercely competitive contest, the series is expected to offer a thrilling spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

This T20I series not only highlights the rising talent in both nations but also serves as a platform for showcasing the growing interest in cricket across Southeast Asia. Fans are eagerly anticipating an exciting and dynamic contest, as both teams strive for victory in this prestigious series.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Bali Bash 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, February 19

Match 1 - Indonesia vs Bahrain, 6:30 AM

Thursday, February 20

Match 2 - Indonesia vs Bahrain, 6:30 AM

Saturday, February 22

Match 3 - Indonesia vs Bahrain, 6:30 AM

Sunday, February 23

Match 4 - Indonesia vs Bahrain, 6:30 AM

Monday, February 24

Match 5 - Indonesia vs Bahrain, 6:30 AM

Bali Bash 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to live streaming of the Bali Bash 2025.

Bali Bash 2025: Full squads

Indonesia

Anjar Tadarus, Febrianto Heo, Gede Priandana, Julang Dzulfikar, Padmakar Surve, Danilson Hawoe (c), Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Arta, Kadek Gamantika, Ketut Artawan, Rizky Rubbi, Taufiqry Noor Maulana, Ahmad Ramdoni (Wk), Dharma Kesuma (Wk), Andreas Alexander, Apriliandi Rahayu, Dewa Wiswi, Maxi Koda

Bahrain

Ahmer Bin Nasir (c), Asif Ali, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Basil, Rishabh Ramesh, Ubaid Martuza, Asif Gill, Imran Anwar, Sai Sarthak, Sohail Ahmed, Prashant Kurup (Wk), Shahbaz Badar (Wk), Abdul Majid, Abid Ullah, Asif Shaikh, Imran Khan, Muhammad Salman, Rizwan Butt, Yousif Wali

