Ball Tampering News: Decision on David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to be made this week

Will Steve Smith return with Cameron Bancroft and David Warner?

What’s the story?

Cricket Australia(CA) board has formally submitted their point of view on lifting the bans on trio Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to be lifted according to reports coming in.

Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for one year each and Cameron Bancroft was banned for 9 months from all forms of international cricket after involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

The background

Cricket Australia are considering a formal submission to have bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft lifted. The determination on whether bans imposed on Test trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be altered is expected within days, as the Cricket Australia Board considers a formal submission to have them lifted.

In the wake of last month’s release of an independent culture review conducted by the Sydney-based Ethics Centre, the Australian Cricketers’ Association indicated it would be “relentless” in their push to have the penalties lifted.

The details

In line with that pledge, the ACA wrote to the CA Board citing “new evidence” contained in the Ethics Centre Review – which found that an “arrogant” and “controlling” culture within CA had promulgated a “win without counting the cost” philosophy that was partly responsible for the ball-tampering episode – as grounds to have penalties quashed.

The CA Board has undergone a significant overhaul since that action was foreshadowed, with Chair David Peever standing down to be replaced by Earl Eddings, who continues to serve as interim Chair.

In addition, former Test captain Mark Taylor – who was the Board’s longest-serving member – also resigned with immediate effect, with his position also yet to be filled.

It is understood the CA Board will discuss the submission via a telephone hook-up early this week with an announcement on whether the sanctions will be altered to be made before week’s end.

Among the proposals the Board is expected to consider is the prospect of allowing the trio to return earlier-than-mandated to the JLT Sheffield Shield while adhering to the applied penalties for international cricket.

In the case of ex-Test skipper Smith and his former deputy Warner, those 12-month bans on representing their country in any format expire at the end of next March.

For Cameron Bancroft, who received a nine-month suspension from all first-class and international cricket, he would be able to resume playing for Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers in the KFC Big Bash League at the end of this year.

All three players are currently involved in Premier Cricket for their respective clubs in Perth and Sydney, as well as involvement in several community coaching appearances and other grassroots cricket activities.

It is unclear whether a decision to relax the bans and allow the trio to return to Shield cricket ahead of schedule would placate the ACA, which has been strident in its belief that the penalties should be immediately and unilaterally removed.

What’s next?

The ball-tampering scandal shook the world of cricket. Such behaviour from players of the repute of Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft rattled the credibility of the players and Australia as a cricketing nation.

With the players serving their ban last few months and with the CA willing to ensure that their bans get reduced, there is no harm in this. The players have suffered enough humiliation for what they did. If the authorities feel that there is a case in reducing the bans of the trio it should be considered. The world of cricket will only be enriched by the inclusion of these players.