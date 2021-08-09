5 interesting stats to emerge after the 5th Bangladesh vs Australia T20I match

The final T20I of the Bangladesh vs Australia series ended in the home team's favor. Captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The conditions were challenging for the batters, but the home side managed 122 runs in the first innings of the 5th Bangladesh vs Australia T20I. Mohammad Naim (23) was the only batter to score more than 20 runs. Dan Christian (2/17) and Nathan Ellis (2/16) picked up two wickets each for Australia.

Chasing 124 to end the Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series on a winning note, the Matthew Wade-led outfit could score only 62 runs. Shakib Al Hasan (4/9) ran through the Aussie batting lineup as Bangladesh won by 60 runs.

Let's have a look at some interesting statistics that emerged after the fifth game of the Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series.

1. The Bangla Tigers emerge victorious for the first time in a Bangladesh vs Australia series

A record-low for Australia as Bangladesh sealed the series 4-1 with a crushing victory #BANvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 9, 2021

The first-ever Bangladesh vs Australia international cricket match took place back in 1990. In the last 30 years, Bangladesh had beaten Australia only twice, once in Tests and once in ODIs.

The Bangla Tigers secured their first-ever series win against the 2010 T20 World Cup finalists today. Bangladesh beat Australia 4-1 in the 5-match series.

2. Australia record their lowest T20I total

Australia bundled out for 62 runs against Bangladesh while chasing 123 runs - This is the lowest T20I score in their history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2021

It had been a forgettable series for Australia so far but it could not have ended worse than it did today in Dhaka. Australia broke an unwanted 16-year-old record at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Back in 2005, England bowled Australia out for 79 runs in a T20I in Southampton. It remained Australia's lowest T20I total until today as Bangladesh scalped all their wickets for just 62 runs. West Indies and New Zealand are the only teams to have scored fewer runs than Australia in a completed T20I innings.

3. Lowest T20I total by a team against Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan conceded only nine runs in his spell

Shakib Al Hasan (4/9), Mohammad Saifuddin (3/12), Mahmudullah (1/9) and Nasum Ahmed (2/8) made sure the Australian innings lasted for only 13.4 overs. As mentioned ahead, the Bangladeshi bowlers conceded 62 runs to the Aussies.

This total has now become the lowest scored by any team in a completed T20I match against Bangladesh. Prior to this, Afghanistan held the record (72 runs vs. Bangladesh, 2014).

4. Shakib Al Hasan became the second player to take 100 T20I wickets

Shakib became just the second man to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20Is! 👏#BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/QByQMJHvdN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 9, 2021

During the fifth T20I of the Bangladesh vs Australia series, Shakib Al Hasan became the first spinner to take 100 T20I wickets. He had 98 wickets to his name in this format, heading into the fifth game against Australia.

Shakib touched the three-figure mark by dismissing Matthew Wade and Ashton Turner. He was adjudged the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series for his fantastic performance against Australia.

5. Bangladesh become the quickest team to bowl Australia out in an international match

13.4 overs - this is the shortest innings in Australia's cricket history 🤯



The least number of overs they've batted in an innings since 15 March 1877 😳#BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/oxguuZSvzD — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 9, 2021

Another historic record broken during the 5th Bangladesh vs Australia T20I was for the least overs played by Australia while losing ten wickets in a cricket match. In 2005, England had bowled the Aussies out in 14.3 overs.

Bangladesh scalped ten wickets in the Australian innings in just 13.4 overs (82 balls) today. Mahmudullah and Co. will remember the Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series for a long time after such a dominant performance.

