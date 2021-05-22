BAN v SL 2021: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch history and stats

International cricket will resume in Bangladesh as the home side gears up to play a 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Due to travel restrictions, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has allotted all three one-dayers to the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh have a 100% win record in home matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the Tamim Iqbal-led outfit will be keen to maintain it.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan cricket team is yet to open its account in the Super League. While Bangladesh whitewashed the West Indies in this competition, Sri Lanka were blanked by the Caribbean team in their previous assignment.

Snaps from Bangladesh preliminary squad's practice session today (May 19) 🏏 pic.twitter.com/DJMByS5LfJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 19, 2021

Kusal Perera's men will look forward to putting the setback behind them and making a fresh start in the Super League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh series in Dhaka, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous ODIs played at this venue.

ODI matches played: 110

Matches won by teams batting first: 50

Matches won by teams batting second: 59 (One match ended with no result)

Highest individual score: 185* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs Bangladesh, 2011

Best Bowling Figures: 6/4 - Stuart Binny (IND) vs Bangladesh, 2014

Highest 1st innings score: 370/4 - India vs Bangladesh, 2011

Lowest 1st innings score: 58 - Bangladesh vs India, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 330/4 - India vs Pakistan, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 228

Which BAN and SL players have performed well at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka?

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 41 wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has scored 2,713 runs in 80 ODI matches on this ground. He has five centuries and 18 fifties to his name at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has amassed 2,534 runs and scalped 119 wickets in 82 ODI matches in Dhaka. His highest score is 106, while his best bowling figures at this stadium are 5/47.

Snaps from preliminary squad for the ODI series practice today (May 18) at SBNCS. pic.twitter.com/Ep1Nzi2G6F — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 18, 2021

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Perera has aggregated 339 runs in nine ODI innings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with his highest score being 106.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has scalped four wickets in three ODI games in Dhaka. His best figures at this venue are 2/6.