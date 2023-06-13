BAN vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 Test

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test match will begin in Dhaka on the morning of June 14. It is the first Test between the two Asian teams since 2019. Afghanistan will be without the services of their star all-rounder Rashid Khan in this one-off Test match.

Bangladesh have performed well in home matches. Earlier this year, they defeated Ireland by seven wickets in a home Test. The Litton Das-led outfit will aim to continue their winning momentum when they take on Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan team.

Ahead of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the Test format.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in Tests

Afghanistan lead the head-to-head record in Test matches against Bangladesh by 1-0. The two Asian teams crossed swords in a Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in 2019, where Rashid Khan's heroics helped Afghanistan record a historic victory.

Afghanistan made their Test debut in 2018, and they have not played too many Test matches so far. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have been a Test-playing nation for years now. Yet, Afghanistan have a 100% win record against Bangladesh.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Afghanistan - 1

Matches won by Bangladesh - 0

Matches drawn - 0

BAN vs AFG head-to-head record in Bangladesh

The head-to-head record in Tests between Bangladesh and Afghanistan hosted by Bangladesh favors Afghanistan 1-0. As mentioned earlier, the two teams met at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram almost four years ago.

The upcoming Test will be the first time Afghanistan don the whites at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. It will be interesting to see how the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit performs in Dhaka.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Afghanistan - 1

Matches won by Bangladesh - 0

Matches drawn - 0

Last Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test match

Speaking of the only previous Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in cricket history, Rahmat Shah's century guided Afghanistan to 342 runs in the first innings. Rashid Khan's five-wicket haul helped the visitors bowl Bangladesh out for 205 runs and gain a 137-run first-innings lead.

Half-centuries from Ibrahim Zadran and Asghar Afghan ensured Bangladesh received a 398-run target in the fourth innings. Rashid Khan bagged six wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 173, losing the match by 224 runs.

Here's a summary of that Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test:

AFG (342 & 260) beat BAN (205 & 173) by 224 runs, Sep 5-9, 2019.

