BAN vs AFG ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will play a 3-match ODI series with all matches set to be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh showcased an impressive performance in their most recent ODI match in May 2023 by securing a clean sweep victory of 3-0 against Ireland. The upcoming ODI series will witness Tamim Iqbal leading the side, alongside notable players like Najmul Shanto, the versatile Shakib Al Hasan, and Ebadot Hossain. Afghanistan, on the other hand, is returning to the field following a 2-1 defeat in their recent ODI series against Sri Lanka.

BAN vs AFG Head to Head in ODI:

Out of the 11 ODI matches played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Bangladesh has secured victory in 7 games, indicating their dominance over their opponents. On the other hand, Afghanistan has managed to win 4 matches, and they will be aiming to enhance their record against the hosts.

BAN vs AFG ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, July 05

1st ODI - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:30 PM

Saturday, July 08

2nd ODI - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, July 11

3rd ODI - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:30 PM

BAN vs AFG ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ODI matches between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will not be broadcasted live on television in India. However, fans in India can watch the matches through live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

In Bangladesh, the matches will be telecasted live on Gazi TV and T-Sports, while live streaming options include Rabbithole and the Toffee app and website.

In Afghanistan, the matches can be watched on RTA Sport through live telecast. For viewers in other parts of the world, the matches will be available for live streaming on the Rabbithole YouTube channel.

BAN vs AFG ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah, Sayed Shirzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman

Poll : 0 votes