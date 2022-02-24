BAN vs AFG prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, February 25. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the encounter.

The first game of the series on Wednesday, February 23 turned out to be a humdinger. The match was a roller-coaster ride for both teams and in the end, the hosts, led by Tamim Iqbal, won by four wickets. Most importantly, the Tigers took a much-needed 1-0 lead in the series.

After being put in to bat first, the Afghans could only manage 215 in 49.1 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was in brilliant form in the PSL, couldn’t get into double digits. Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi got starts but failed to convert.

But it was Najibullah Zadran who held his ground and played a vital knock for his team. The southpaw scored 67 runs off 84 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes. His knock helped the visiting team cross the 200-run mark with relative ease.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he got wickets both upfront and at the death. The Satkhira-born pacer finished with figures of 9.1-0-35-3. Taskin Ahmed, skipper Shakib and Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets apiece for the home team.

The run-chase started on a disastrous note for the Tigers. After a flurry of boundaries to start with, they lost four wickets to left-arm pacer Fazal Farooqi. The pacer removed Tamim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali Chowdhury in double quick time to exert pressure on the opposition.

Thereafter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan got rid of Shakib and Mahmudullah respectively. But from there on, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain Dhrubo did the unthinkable. The duo put on an unbeaten 174-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Even as Dhrubo stayed unbeaten on 93, Mehidy scored 81 with nine fours. Mehidy also bowled three maidens in his 10-over spell and won the Player of the Match award.

Will Afghanistan (AFG) beat Bangladesh (BAN)?

The Afghans had every chance to win the opening game and take a 1-0 lead. After a poor batting showing, their bowlers had brought them back into the game. But they let the Tigers off the hook. Bangladesh will go into the next game as favorites after how they performed last time.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

