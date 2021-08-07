Ban vs Aus 2021: Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets to register first win of the series

After taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Australia, hosts Bangladesh suffered a letdown in the fourth game, slumping to a three-wicket defeat on Saturday.

In a low-scoring match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the visitors successfully chased down a target of 105 with six balls to spare.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision backfired as the hosts struggled to string together any partnerships. Bangladesh ended up scoring just 104 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Mohammad Naim was the top run-scorer for Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim was Bangladesh's top run-getter with 28 runs but even he struggled to find his rhythm and ate up 36 deliveries.

Afif Hossain (20) and Mahedi Hasan (23) were the only other Bangladesh players who made decent contributions with the bat.

Swepson picked up 3 wickets in the fourth T20I

For Australia, Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson picked up three wickets apiece. While Tye conceded 18 runs in three overs, Swepson was hit for just 12 from his four.

Australia restrict Bangladesh to 104/9!



Australia chase down the target with an over to spare

Australia win the fourth T20I 🙌



Australian skipper Matthew Wade was dismissed for two on the fourth ball of the innings as the visitors got their chase off to a poor start. But Dan Christian, who was promoted to No. 3, took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers.

Christian smashed Shakib Al Hasan for five sixes in the fourth over of the innings, changing the complexion of the game entirely. He was eventually dismissed for 39 from 15 balls but his cameo had put Australia in complete control.

Agar played a responsible innings

Bangladesh fought back well in the middle overs and reduced Australia to 65-6. But Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner added 34 runs for the seventh wicket to ease Australian fears. Agar managed 27 runs from 27 balls before he was dismissed by Shoriful Hasan.

Andrew Tye hit the winning runs for the visitors, who crossed the line with an over to spare.

The final T20I will be played on 9 August at the same venue.

