Ban vs Aus 2021: Bowlers lead Bangladesh to first-ever T20I win over Australia

The first-ever bilateral T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia kicked off in Dhaka on Tuesday. The hosts won by 23 runs to post their first-ever victory against Australia in the shortest format of the game.
Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat.
The wicket was a difficult one to bat on and Bangladesh struggled to score at a quick pace. The hosts managed just 131 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan was the top run-getter for Bangladesh with 36 runs from 33 deliveries. The likes of Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah, and Afif Hossain got off to decent starts but none of them could kick on and post a big score.
Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers with three wickets in his four overs. The right-arm pacer accounted for Soumya Sarkar, Shakib and Mamudullah to rattle the Bangladeshi batting.
Bowlers lead Bangladesh to first-ever T20I win against Australia
Defending a mediocre total, Bangladesh got off to the perfect start by dismissing Alex Carey on the very first ball of the innings. They picked up two more quick wickets of Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques to reduce the visitors to 11-3 in 2.1 overs.
Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade tried to steady the ship for Australia but Nasum Ahmed accounted for the Australian skipper. Marsh was the only Australian player that offered any resistance, scoring 45 from 45 balls before being dismissed by Nasum.
After Marsh's dismissal, the Australian tail crumbled as Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets apiece. Australia were bowled out for 108 in 20 overs as Bangladesh completed a 23-run victory.
Apart from Marsh, none of the Australian batsmen scored more than 15 runs.
Nasum Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers with four wickets for 19 runs in four overs.
The second match of the five-match series will take place on Wednesday at the same venue.