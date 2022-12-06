BAN vs IND 2022: 3 bowlers who can pick up the most wickets in the second ODI 

Following their shocking defeat in the opening ODI, Team India will be hoping for a comeback when they lock horns with Bangladesh in the second one-day international of their ongoing series. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 7).

While the Indian bowling department did well to make a game out of their 186 runs on the board, they lacked plans to get rid of the dangerous Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The Bangladeshi all-rounder snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as he punished the Indian pacers for bowling the wrong lengths in the death overs.

The Bangladeshi bowlers, on the other hand, knew how to operate well in home conditions and restricted the Indian batters ably. Both bowling attacks would once again want to come good on Wednesday as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the three particular bowlers who can make a telling contribution in the second ODI:

Although he went wicketless in the first ODI, Mustafizur Rahman was the most thrifty bowler on display on Sunday. He leaked just 19 runs in the seven overs he bowled, going about an economy of a mere 2.7.

His change of pace and deceiving leg-cutters have always been a tough task to deal with for the Indian batters, against whom Mustafizur has taken 20 wickets in eight ODIs.

With Shikhar Dhawan being the only left-hander in India's top five, the left-arm pacer will certainly look to add to his tally against the Men in Blue.

One of India's most in-form bowlers currently, Mohammed Siraj has seen a steep rise in his white-ball career of late.

With his off-the-deck movement and disciplined bowling, Siraj has notably troubled the opposition batters most of the time and has been a genuine wicket-taking option for his side.

Incredibly for him, the Hyderabadi has been India's most prolific pacer in 2022, scalping 21 times at an average of just above 22 across 13 ODIs so far this year.

Siraj was also India's best bowler on show for India in the first game, claiming three wickets at a frugal economy of 3.2 in his quota of 10 overs. He picked up a wicket in each of the three phases - inside the powerplay, the middle overs and at the death.

The Bangladesh batters will need to be watchful as Siraj might well have his tail up right from the onset.

Bangladeshi legend Shakib Al Hasan was on top of his game when he took his fourth ODI five-wicket haul in the previous encounter. The 35-year-old spun a web around the Indian batters and proved to be the cornerstone to his side's success.

Shakib's numbers in Dhaka are matchless, having taken a record 127 wickets in 86 ODIs - the most wickets a bowler has taken at a particular venue.

The leading ODI wicket-taker for Bangladesh, Shakib has always come up with wickets consistently in dire situations for his side. The left-armer will hope to continue his stellar form and help Bangladesh bag the series on Wednesday as well.

