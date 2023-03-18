BAN vs IRE 2023: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch history and ODI records

ODI cricket will return to the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for the first time since March 2020 as Bangladesh gear up to take on Ireland. All three ODI matches of the series between Bangladesh and Ireland will happen in Sylhet.

The pitch at this stadium is known to be better for batting than the ones in Dhaka and Chattogram. Hence, fans should expect batters to be more dominant than the spin bowlers in this series.

Before the first ball of the series between Bangladesh and Ireland is bowled, here's a look at some important numbers from previous ODIs hosted by Sylhet.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet ODI records & stats

Sylhet has hosted only four ODIs so far. The average first innings score in those four games has been 291, highlighting that the pitch has been good for batting. The average run rate on this ground has been 5.73 runs per over.

Teams batting first have won three of the four matches hosted by Sylhet. The team winning the toss may look to bat first, put runs on the board and put pressure on their opponents. Here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous ODIs played on this ground:

ODI matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 176 - Litton Das (BAN) vs. Zimbabwe, 2020

Best bowling figures: 4/29 - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) vs. West Indies, 2018

Highest team score: 322/3 - Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, 2020

Lowest team score: 152 - Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh, 2020

Highest successful run-chase: 202/2 - West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Average first-innings score: 291

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet pitch report

The pitch at this stadium is good for batting. Bangladesh player Litton Das scored 176 runs in last ODI played at this venue. It should not be a surprise if a batter from either of the two teams ends up playing a big knock in this series.

Not a single bowler has taken a five-wicket haul in ODIs at this stadium before. It should be a tough series for the bowlers, but they can trouble the batters if they execute their plans well.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium last ODI match

Bangladesh bulldozed Zimbabwe by 123 runs via D/L method in the last match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The game happened on March 6, 2020. Centuries from Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal guided Bangladesh to 322/3 in their alloted quota of 43 overs.

Zimbabwe received a revised target of 342 runs from 43 overs. They lost all their wickets for 218 runs, suffering a big defeat. Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin bagged four wickets for Bangladesh in that game.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 322/3 (Litton Das 176, Carl Mumba 3/69) beat Zimbabwe 218 (Sikandar Raza 61, Mohammad Saifuddin 4/41) by 123 runs via D/L method.

